Renewable energy advocates are bidding to turn Ballarat into a "bioenergy hub", as more space becomes available in the city's key industrial precinct.
In late March two tenders were put out to the public from the City of Ballarat and Development Victoria, looking to fill a 14-hectare section of the Ballarat West Economic Zone with a circular economy business.
The circular economy initiative looks to increase the use of recycled materials, rather than new materials, in production - to minimise negative environmental impacts.
The tenders are also seeking for ancillary businesses to provide circular economy management of the region's waste, specifically the council's organic food and garden material.
This has led to discussion about what Ballarat's circular economy precinct may look like.
For Ballarat-based Gaia EnviroTech chair Elizabeth Lewis-Gray, the tender process provides an opportunity to raise Ballarat's renewable energy profile through "under-utilised" biogas technology.
Biogas is a renewable energy which uses the breakdown of organic matter to produce a gas alternative to natural gas.
Gaia EnviroTech, a subsidiary of mineral processing manufacturer Gekko Systems, has put in a proposal for the BWEZ tenders which would see the construction of a bioenergy facility to turn organic waste into gas and compost.
"You would be receiving food and garden organic waste from Ballarat City bins. You would be receiving food waste from possibly other groups in Ballarat, such as the Ballarat Base Hospital," Ms Lewis-Gray said.
"It might be food manufacturing companies that have got excess waste. Rather than that going into landfill, or being spread on the ground, it would come into a facility where it would be split into fibre and liquid.
"That would be how it would start, but then going forward, whether it is co-located or elsewhere, you might start seeing biomass facilities, where you bring agricultural waste."
Backed by research which champions bioenergy's role in "supercharging" Australia's burgeoning circular economy, the company installed an anaerobic digester at the Trigg Dairy Farm in Bungaree, to show what the technology is capable of.
The facility processes cattle manure into biogas output, generating electricity for the site's dairy.
Ms Lewis-Gray said a similar anaerobic digestion site attached to the city's waste processing facilities would help best capitalise on the city's organic waste.
She said it would also help cut down on the region's carbon emissions, and set Ballarat at the forefront of an emerging technology in Australia.
"It solves two problems, it solves organic material rotting and producing carbon emissions, and it replaces fossil fuel energy," Ms Lewis-Gray said.
"In Australia we have a problem at the moment, we don't have enough gas. In places like Sweden and Europe, bioenergy is just an absolutely traditional and basic part of their renewable energy platform."
A potential Ballarat bioenergy hub has drawn the endorsement of the Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton, who said the circular economy tenders could be an opportunity for job generation in the city.
"We are a long way behind the rest of the world when it comes to that technology. The Committee for Ballarat's perspective is that there is a great access to biomass in this region," he said.
"Some of that may be the stubble off of straw, some of that might be the waste we see going into landfill.
"That is the great benefit of the precinct, it will be able to attract like businesses to the precinct, that will want to be able to reutilise recourses from the waste stream to help produce what they want to do."
Mr Poulton has also thrown his weight behind the technology as a way to make Ballarat carbon-neutral.
"How Ballarat can benefit from this is that if we do become this hub for bio energy, in combination with solar, wind and storage, you will see businesses that will come to Ballarat because they want to access, renewable, reliable and cheaper energy sources," he said.
Applications for the City of Ballarat circular economy expressions of interest close on April 21.
