The school holidays might have started wet and cold but there's still a plethora of activities to keep families busy over the coming weeks.
One of the hottest tickets in town is to Kryal Castle's Unicorn Festival, which sold out last year.
There will be interactive craft and activities throughout the medieval fortress, and performances from the unicorns in addition to regular castle favourites.
Chief executive Bart Hamilton said in a statement the annual event was much loved last year and he was keen to see people back again to enjoy the magic.
"We believe that unicorns have always been a fascinating and beloved symbol of enchantment and wonder, and we can't wait to share that magic with our visitors."
While Easter may be over for another year, the colourful display of 18 giant Easter eggs and 18 bright neon light installations from visual artist Carla O'Brien in Sturt Street will remain in place until April 16 for visitors to take some Insta-worthy snaps with.
The bright colours of Ballarat's famous begonias are also still on display in the Robert Clark Conservatory in the botanic gardens until April 16.
Sovereign Hill will have plenty of fun activities running as part of their autumn school holiday program, and visitors can meet the animals at Ballarat Wildlife Park on a holiday visit.
An animal of a different kind will be at Delacombe Town Centre when the Western Bulldogs Activity Zone returns from 10am to 2pm on April 14 with the local Doggies crew on site for activities including arts and crafts, handball targets, clinic activities and an appearance from club mascot Scout.
The Ballarat Observatory and Museum will host events for International Dark Sky Week including activities at the historic observatory as well as Woowookarung Regional Park on April 21 and Lake Wendouree on April 23.
And if you're visiting Lake Wendouree, don't miss your chance to take a ride on the tram and explore the new Ballarat Tramway Museum. Trams run on weekends, Tuesday and Thursday during the holidays.
Those looking for a more arts and crafts focussed activity have a choice from several workshops being held across Ballarat over the school holiday period.
Stockland Wendouree will host a Doughnut Fest from Tuesday April 11 with various activities including doughnut decorating, doughnut candle and melt workshops and doughnut crafts. Children can visit the community hub to join in the Green Earth Kids - Doughnut Workshop on April 14 at 11am (bookings essential) for doughnut-themed craft activities, and on Saturday April 15 from 10am join local artist Margie Balazic to create hand-crafted mushroom houses to take home.
Eureka Centre's drop-in craft session will see children create air-dried colourful clay sculptures of Australian native animals on Thursday April 13 from 10am. No bookings necessary but pay on the day.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat will host Art Bites workshops on Tuesdays and Thursdays across the holiday period.
On Tuesdays at 10am, children can view the Next Gen 2023 and Pliable Planes exhibitions then create their own Mad Monsters using pre-made crochet granny squares and recycled fabrics with Pauline O'Shannessy-Dowling, and on Thursdays the Fantastic Plastic workshop features artist Emily Van Der Molen leading children to experiment with weaving techniques to create a basket using reclaimed soft plastic. Bookings are essential.
For some sporting action, don't miss the NBL 3x3 National Hustle Championships at Selkirk Stadium on April 21 and 22, or the Australian Ultimate Frisbee Championships at Victoria Park from April 22 to 25. Test your own frisbee golf skills at the course running through Victoria Park at your leisure.
