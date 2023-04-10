Stockland Wendouree will host a Doughnut Fest from Tuesday April 11 with various activities including doughnut decorating, doughnut candle and melt workshops and doughnut crafts. Children can visit the community hub to join in the Green Earth Kids - Doughnut Workshop on April 14 at 11am (bookings essential) for doughnut-themed craft activities, and on Saturday April 15 from 10am join local artist Margie Balazic to create hand-crafted mushroom houses to take home.

