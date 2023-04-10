The Courier
Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer falls agonisingly short in the Stawell Gift, beaten by teenager Bella Pasquali

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Grace O'Dwyer (white) congratulates winner Bella Pasquali after the Stawell Gift final. Picture by David Brehaut
UPDATE: Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer has finished second in the Stawell Gift final, just nudged out on the line by teenager Bella Pasquali in a thrilling finish.

General news and sports journalist

