A mid-season change of direction has led to Patrick Martin to securing the biggest win of his professional running career.
The Ballarat 20-year-old claimed a coveted Stawell Easter Gift Carnival sash in the men's 400m backmarkers' handicap on Monday.
Martin (21m) led home a Ballarat quinella with Lincoln Barnes (27m) second.
For Martin, it was a great way to finish the season after battling hamstring issues earlier in the campaign.
Martin said he started out the season hoping to make a mark as a 120m Gift runner, but "a few (hamstring) niggles" forced a new approach.
He said a chat with coach Peter O'Dwyer led to him focusing on 400m.
"He suggested I give 400s a crack, and here I am."
Martin said the win was a reward for a lot of hard work and self belief.
"I've done everything possible, trained exceptionally hard and it's paid off."
While the 400m was his main focus for the three-day carnival, he also contested the Stawell Gift - reaching the semi-finals.
"I was very happy to make the semis, although it wasn't my best run. My legs felt pretty dead.
"Monday's a big though and it was good to be out there (in the semi-finals)."
He still contested 120m events during the season, finishing third in the Shepparton Gift and reaching the Maribyrnong and Ballarat Gift finals.
Martin, who is a cousin of 2016 Stawell Women's Gift winner Talia Martin, will now take a four-week break training before starting preparations for the 2023-24 season.
He said was thinking about playing a few games of football with some mates, but was yet to make a commitment.
BALLARAT'S Andrew Drummond rounded out the Stawell carnival by taking out the masters 45-plus 800m Series final.
He ran off 80m.
It was Drummond's second win of the Victorian Athletic League season,, having won a final in the series at Keilor in February.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
