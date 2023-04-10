The Courier
Hepburn mayor's lawyer speaks on ChatGPT defamation letter of concern

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood. File picture
The lawyer of the Hepburn Shire mayor threatening to take the creators of artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to court says new legal issues could potentially arise out of any possible lawsuit.

