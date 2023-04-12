PEACHY moved in with Donna Saunders' family for a stint during the pandemic and it quickly became clear Peachy was the boss.
Ms Saunders' daughters had their own guinea pigs but Peachy, whose humans were friends, was soon orchestrating the whole show - and this helped Ms Saunders to realise a long-held dream.
The Buninyong artist had been painting the pet guinea pigs well before the pandemic but it was Peachy and one of Ms Saunders' daughters who instigated the idea for a fun children's book Peachy's Circus. Peachy, of course, was the feature protagonist.
The finished product has been a passion project for Ms Saunders, taking care of every detail in self-publishing the work. The process has also taken her clear out of her comfort zone.
"It is so hard to get published but I wanted to give the whole process a go," Ms Saunders said. "I looked at big house publishing...pitching to publishers was way out of my comfort zone.
"You have to have a synopsis for the book and why and how you'll potentially market it and you only have a short amount of time to present it.
"I found in self-publishing, I had my own creative control."
Ms Saunders delved into extra time home in lockdowns to research and upskill via online forums, online courses and handy YouTube videos to step up her project.
Pandemic restrictions had completely up-ended Ms Saunders' family plans. They had been in Exmouth, three months into a family trip about Australia when state borders started to slam shut.
The family dashed home with Ms Saunders picking up her job as a Country Fire Authority office manager again while her husband took the lead on home-schooling. Her family each features in the book.
Painting for Ms Saunders, who specialises in fine arts, has always been an outlet from work and the bustle of family life. The book became a project to hit in on nights or weekends, particularly when she could string a full day or two together.
"I think actually going through the hard stuff and making it happen is a real achievement," Ms Saunders said. "...For me, it's been a break from my work brain and a chance to go into the creative space."
IN OTHER NEWS
Marketing is the next challenge for Ms Saunders, whose book is available via amazon.com.au and Collins Booksellers in the Bridge Mall. Friends and family have also offered support in getting the word out.
Copies are available to borrow across the region via Central Highlands Libraries.
Already the word is starting to spread - Ms Saunders has found lots of people now approach her with questions about their guinea pigs.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.