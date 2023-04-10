It's been a while between drinks for Lydiard Street's JD's Bar and Lounge, but the doors are about to be thrown back open.
Announced on Facebook on Monday night, the Ballarat nightspot will reopen on April 15, promising "sports, beers, and banter" - just like old times.
"A brand new look with the same old feel," a post states.
The new proprietors also promise a full bill of live music, to be unveiled on Tuesday.
JD's was an institution on Lydiard Street - a pumping nightclub, a sports bar with TAB, a stage for up-and-coming musicians, and now all conveniently next to the immortal Gravy Spot.
The new proprietors have been contacted for comment - expect more details soon.
The address was recently the Uptown cocktail and piano bar, which opened in 2019.
In the meantime, check out a gallery from The Courier's archive, going back to New Year's Eve in 2005, and below, more stories from back in the day.
