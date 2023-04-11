Ballarat police are investigating a dramatic car fire in a suburban Wendouree Street.
Local residents reported the blaze in Waratah Grove - close to the corner of Olive Street - around 3.30am on Easter Sunday April 9.
Officers said the hatchback - a 2014 Renault Clio - was not stolen at the time and investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
It follows a spate of car fires across the great Ballarat region between August and November last year.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.