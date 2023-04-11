TWO Nike Cup wins netting 18 goals has Ballarat City FC up and about heading into the Women's State League 2 season which is scheduled to start on Sunday week.
And City has also been boosted by the return of one of their best exports, Nat Barbara, who will return this week to Ballarat after a four year stint in the American College system at Clayton State University in Georgia.
Barbara is among a host of returning players, including Scottish import Caitlin Johnstone who has chosen to stick around for at least another year, while Amy Whiting is another who will return after 12 months away from the club.
Laura Brady and Tessa Patrikeos will act as co-coaches throughout the season.
Brady said she was thrilled at the way the squad had come together this season.
"Other than Caitlin, every single one of the squad is a former Ballarat junior," she said.
"Getting Nat to come back is a huge result for us. She played with us from 2014-18 and is very versatile either in the central midfield or in defence.
"She's had lots of exposure, having been in the college system on a scholarship. It's pretty huge for us that she's decided to come back for this year."
Johnstone is another huge return with the 2022 Golden Boot winner having already started this campaign in fine form.
"She was initially deployed as a centreback, she won the 2022 Golden Boot after a cameo stint up front," Brady said. "Caitlin offers aggression, terrific passing range and has the ability to score a wide variety of goals. She already has five goals in our first two Nike Cup outings."
Amy Whiting is the other big name set to have a huge impact after missing last season.
"Whiting is a big return, she's an attacking centre and someone we missed up front last year," Brady said.
After scoring 18 goals in the first two Nike Cup games, Ballarat City meets NPL club Box Hill away next Tuesday in the fourth round.
"We've started the season really strongly with two big wins, but we know Box Hill will be a big test for us being an NPL club," Brady said.
"We've scored really well and only conceded the two goals to date, to be honest, I thought we probably shouldn't have conceded any.
"We'll have Nat arriving back home this week, so she will certainly be able to shore up our defence somewhat, you never know what can happen in these types of games."
Tayte Fraser is other new name on the club's list. Fraser completed a part of a pre-season in 2021. She is described as having a terrific instinct around goal and a strong work ethic.
Brady said the club was hopeful a full fixture will be released by Football Victoria this week so the club could prepare for its opening league game on Sunday week.
"They've told us it will be this week, we'd love to have known a bit earlier if we could, but it's just the way it is," she said.
