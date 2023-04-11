Ballarat is gearing up for the Heritage Festival next month as more events pop up for punters to add to their must-do lists.
Liana Skewes, who runs the annual Ballarat Tweed Ride, said the city's culture was activated by the festival, running in 2023 from May 19 to 28.
Her advice to visitors was to think about their interests.
"Because there'll be something at Heritage Festival that should speak to that," Ms Skewes said.
"If people are into art and photography, there's some fantastic stuff on over the festival. Obviously I've got an event that's got the fashion and the cycling stuff covered.

"There's the beard and 'stache festival. There's the pinup competition.
"There's some fantastic murder mystery theatre.
"The range of stuff is really broad. If you're wondering where to start with such a massive schedule, think about what you're interested in and you'll find something that can help you tailor a weekend that really brings you joy."
