The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Football Netball Preview

BFNL 2023: Bacchus Marsh season preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bacchus Marsh's Josh Calvitto celebrates a goal.
Bacchus Marsh's Josh Calvitto celebrates a goal.

Jason Williams will lead a new-look Bacchus Marsh side into the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season, following 16 player departures across both senior and reserves side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.