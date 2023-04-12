Jason Williams will lead a new-look Bacchus Marsh side into the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season, following 16 player departures across both senior and reserves side.
Player-coach Tom German is one of those 16 departures, which has seen AFL Indigenous Talent Program coach Williams step into the role.
Williams was eager to get into his first season at the helm of the Cobras.
"There's obviously challenges that come with being a senior head coach in terms of resources," Williams said.
"But I just absolutely love being at Bacchus Marsh because they back me in with everything and really support me well."
READ MORE:
Williams said a big part of why he took the job was because of the talent Bacchus Marsh boasts across both Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Western Jets programs.
"Those Talent League kids are playing every week as well, it's not like they are just kids who are lucky to be on the list," Williams said.
"It is also really good for our side because our bottom six players at any given week could be playing at the highest standard for their age group."
The Cobras will be without former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton, star midfielder Harrison King and VFL-listed onballer Nick Stuhldreier.
Despite the departures, Williams said the club has done what it has needed to do over the off-season.
"I feel like we've added some star players to remain relevant which has also helped us create a good culture around the club," Williams said.
"All the people there (at Bacchus Marsh) are really happy to be there.
"The buy-in has been great from the boys, a lot of people are really engaged in the club.
"I think our luck will turn if we keep going this way with the right culture."
Though the club caught attention by signing VFL-level talent in Luke Goetz and Jake Long, Matt Smith-Bye's arrival from Ballan is one that flew under the radar.
"When a new coach comes in with new structures and new gameplans you need players to learn as quickly as possible and be able to communicate well enough for other players to understand and Matt is definitely one of those players," Williams said.
"He's been great for us. Having Matt talk to players about where they are at and understanding the gameplan always helps."
The Cobras, who missed finals last season, visit runners-up Sebastopol in round one of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.