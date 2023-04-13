Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Upon entering this immaculate home you are sure to be impressed by its quality features, beauty and elegance.
Separate from the family wing is a luxurious main bedroom retreat with a walk-in robe, ensuite, double vanity and walk-in shower. Four additional bedrooms have built-in robes as well as access to the family bathroom.
In the main living area you'll find built-in cupboards and display units for family treasures. There is a second living room which adds to the home's ample space and versatility.
With a home theatre, your family and guests can enjoy a great night in. The children's wing has its own living space which makes an ideal rumpus or study zone.
Another highlight in this perfectly presented home is the kitchen with a stone-topped island bench, raised ceiling, double sink, dishwasher and 900mm-wide gas cooktop. There is kitchen storage galore with ample cupboards and a walk-in pantry room.
More features throughout include undercover outdoor living, remote-controlled privacy blinds, ducted heating, double auto-garage and a 5.5-kilowatt solar system.
Lucas offers proximity to beautiful parklands, cycling and walking tracks, playgrounds, and is conveniently situated within the Ballarat High School zone.
Inspection is recommended.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.