Fifty years ago, Ballarat was gripped by UFO sightings - but were they really flying saucers?
The following articles were originally published on April 10 and 11, 1973.
Two unidentified flying objects were seen streaking across the Ballarat sky at 10 o'clock last night.
Four men reported sighting two reddish yellow lights flash across the night sky toward Melbourne.
One of the witnesses said that he had never seen anything move so fast.
The objects were moving in a straight line one behind the other with a vapor trail following each light.
One of the men was in the yard of his house in Barkly street when she saw the two lights crossing Ballarat at a great height.
He said that there was no noise accompanying the objects.
He had called out to his three sons to take a look at them.
The objects were in view for about ten seconds, after the sons sighted them.
Six more Ballarat people have confirmed the sightings of unidentified flying objects over the district reported in The Courier yesterday.
They are members of the Tobin family, who were travelling in the one car along the Ballan road between Werribee and Bacchus Marsh.
Their sighting was about 10 p.m.
Mr Peter Tobin, of Dawson street, Ballarat, said his mother, Mrs Anne Tobin, saw the objects first and said, "Look, there are two jets coming."
They stopped the car and got out to watch.
"There were two objects travelling faster than jet aircraft with 'vapor trails' behind each," said Mr Tobin.
"They were flying in a staggered formation."
Mr Tobin, who has done some flying, including parachute training at Wiliamstown, near Newcastle, said he first thought the trails were caused by afterburners (devices used to aid aircraft take-offs), but then realised they were too high. He estimated the height at three thousand to four thousand feet.
NO NOISE
"The most striking thing," he said, "was that they made absolutely no noise."
The family had seen what appeared to be jet night-flying exercises earlier over Point Cook, but these obviously were quite different from the jets.
The other members of the family in the car who witnessed the phenomenon were Mr Peter Tobin's father, Mr Noel Tobin; his brother, Constable Chris Tobin, of Ballarat Police, and his wife, Diane; and his sister Miss Pat Tobin.
"it was not possible to make out the shape of the objects," said Mr Peter Tobin. "All I could see was the glow from the exhausts and the vapor trails."
He estimated the length of the trails as being "15 times the length of the exhaust glow."
Mr Tobin found it incredible that the objects had not been sighted on radar screens, as reported.
Referring to RAAF opinion that the objects were "space junk", man-made satellites re-entering the earth's atmosphere, Mr Tobin said the objects were "too much under control, and were travelling on a perfectly horizontal course."
"SCORCHED"
He asked why, if they were "space junk", the objects were not picked up on RAAF radar scopes.
The latest sightings follow the report published at the weekend that two almost perfects rings of "scorched earth" had been discovered on a farm at Navarre, some 60 miles north-west of Ballarat.
They were on the property of Mr Geoff Bibby, who said there had been so many sightings reported of flying objects "that there must be something in it."
Mr Frank Raeburn, at nearby Paradise, also discovered a similar marking on an isolated area of his farm.
There was speculation that the scorched marks could have been caused by a "saucer" landing.
Mr Bibby's neighbor, Mrs Lorna Slorach, believes in flying saucers because, she says, she saw one.
"I'll never forget it until the day I die," she said.
Mrs Slorach believes the rings correspond in size with the object she saw.
Mrs Raeburn's son, Owen, said there had been a number of strange sightings of bright objects in the area.
MELBOURNE (AUP). After a day of lengthy inquiry and investigations the RAAF has concluded "it was the Russians" - or, to be more accurate, it was the Russian satellite Cosmos 526.
This followed Tuesday night's reports of an unidentified object flashing across the skies in a north to south line between Echuca and Melbourne.
It was launched in October, 1972, and we calculated it would re-enter the earth's atmosphere between the third and the 10th of April," a RAAF official said last night.
"And it was bang on time - give or take a day."
The report was the RAAF's 668th UFO investigation since 1960.
"Since 1960 we have seriously investigated every UFO report in Australia," the official said.
"Happily we can say that we have explained 93 per cent of all reports.
"Six per cent we not identified because of a lack of details and the other one per cent - well, we put it down to cause unknown."
"Our flying saucers and what have you have eventually turned out to be things ranging from a flock of lost homing pigeons to car headlights reflecting off the clouds.
"We have even had a group of migratory spiders appear as strange silvery objects high in the sky.
"Every UFO report is checked - but we are yet to find a spaceship from another planet."
