The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged Bridge Mall knife attacker faces court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Little Bridge Street bus exchange. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Little Bridge Street bus exchange. Picture by Adam Trafford

In a sign of continuing problems at the Little Bridge Street bus interchange, a court has heard about an alleged broad-daylight stabbing in the notorious area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.