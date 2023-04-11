In a sign of continuing problems at the Little Bridge Street bus interchange, a court has heard about an alleged broad-daylight stabbing in the notorious area.
A 26-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in regards to the alleged incident, footage of which was played out in open court.
The video, taken on a bystander's phone, shows two men confront and attack a man in the car park behind the bus interchange.
The 26-year-old man, Kayne Munday, is allegedly seen slashing a knife at the other man, stabbing him once in the hand. A photo of the injury sustained from the altercation was also displayed to the court, showing a wound on the man's hand between the thumb and pointer finger.
Munday was in court on Tuesday to see whether the case would be heard in the Magistrates' Court, or the County Court.
He was charged with intentionally causing injury, possession of cannabis and the breach of a community corrections order. The court heard the alleged assault took place at about 1.15pm on June 9, 2022.
After the alleged stabbing incident, Munday and a co-accused were said to have fled the bus interchange through Norwich Plaza.
The man who was stabbed was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
CCTV footage from the scene was provided to police, identifying Munday and the co-accused man, as well as the phone footage taken by the bystander.
Police later found Munday and the co-accused man hiding in the back room of an address on Norman Street.
Both were arrested and a small amount of cannabis was seized in the process.
Clothes both of the men were wearing during the alleged attack were also recovered.
The knife used in the alleged stabbing has not been found by police.
Munday's lawyer told the court the alleged offending was not pre-planned, with Munday carrying a knife due to 'hyper-alertedness' resulting from early childhood abuse.
She argued the case should be resolved in the lower Magistrates' Court, indicating Munday intended to plea guilty to the charges.
Psychologist reports were also tabled to the court which told of Munday's diagnosis of ADHD and borderline personality disorder, potentially lowering his moral culpability for the alleged offending.
Munday had spent 202 days in custody since the alleged incident, which his lawyer said was approaching his longest time in remand.
The court was told Munday was unable to access ADHD medication in prison and had been put in isolation. Munday's lawyer also argued that at the age of 26, Munday could still be considered a relatively young offender.
She said there was a risk of institutionalization should Munday stay in prison for too prolonged a period of time.
It was however recognised that a prison sentence was likely upon an eventual plea of guilty.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz agreed to have the matter heard in the Magistrates' Court at a later date.
"This is serious offending, it involves knife crime in a public place, where there were people within the vicinity," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"You were in company with another and you were in possession of a knife which has never been found.
"I accept that this offending is one where there wasn't any planning about it. You were carrying a knife, that is about the extent of any lead up to this offence.
"I am satisfied that this court can deal with this matter and meet all of the sentencing considerations, such as general deterrence."
Munday will reappear in court on May 19.
