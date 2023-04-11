The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Rokewood Primary School principal found guilty of assault

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Rokewood principal found guilty of assaulting student
Former Rokewood principal found guilty of assaulting student

The former principal of a Ballarat-region primary school has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil 40 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.