Former Rokewood principal found guilty of assaulting student

The former principal of a Ballarat-region primary school has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil 40 years ago.
Keith Rees, 72, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to hear the magistrate's verdict after a contested hearing regarding charges of indecent assault against a six-year-old.
The incident occurred during Rees' two-year tenure as principal at the Rokewood Primary School in 1983.
The court heard the former pupil who brought the charges against Rees had been in grade one at the school at the time of the assault.
The then six-year-old pupil was playing on the monkey bars with a friend, his sister and his sister's friend.
The court heard the former pupil recalled slipping from the monkey bars, and in an attempt to regain his balance, accidentally grabbed a hold of his sisters' shorts, pulling them down and exposing her buttocks.
His sister quickly pulled her shorts back up, but told the boy she was "going to tell" on him. The former pupil then recalled running to a rear paddock behind the school's oval and hiding in tall grass, worried about being found and punished by a teacher.
Four pupils approached the boy and told him the principal, Rees, wanted to see him in his office.
After the boy went to Rees' office, he was asked to pull down his shorts - the boy pulled down his shorts and partially exposed his buttocks, with Rees pulling his shorts down further to expose his full buttocks and genitals.
Rees then smacked the boy on his bottom, with his hand remaining on the boy's bottom for about five seconds.
The former pupil recalled feeling a gentle pulsating sensation around his anus and perineum.
Rees then softly removed his hand from the boy and told him "now you know how it feels".
The court heard the former pupil did not come forward with the allegations until 2021, after a conversation with another sister about his time at the school.
The conversation was the first time the man had told anyone else about the incident. Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz re-told the summary of offending, and legal arguments presented by both parties at the hearing on Tuesday.
The court was told Rees' lawyers took issue with perceived inconsistencies between the former pupil's summary of events given to the police, and his oral statement provided to the court.
Such inconsistencies included a difference in which year levels the pupil was in in 1983, and whether he had pulled down his shorts, or had his shorts pulled down by Rees.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said it was common for victims of sexual assault to incorrectly remember specific details about an incident, or have variations to their story over time.
However, she noted the former student maintained the offending occurred in 1983 throughout the whole investigatory and court process.
The magistrate found Rees guilty of the indecent assault, and heard he had relevant subsequent offending, particularly an incident in 1985.
Prior to handing down a sentence, Magistrate Mykytowycz adjourned the matter for police prosecutor Senior Constable Steve Kent to obtain a victim impact statement from the former student.
"The offending itself was serious, both general and specific deterrence need to be given weight," Senior Constable Kent said.
"It was a breach of trust, Mr Rees was in a position of power at the school, dealing with a young man who was just six years of age.
"It was a betrayal of his role as the principal in overseeing the welfare of the students."
Rees will reappear in court on May 12 for sentencing.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.