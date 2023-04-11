A rural road that now has suburban-grade traffic is getting a $1.842 million revamp on the western edge of Ballan.
Hogan Road was named after the farmer and Labor Premier who led Victoria out of the worst years of the Depression and formed a coalition with what is now known as the National Party.
Moorabool Council's latest draft budget shows the road will be reconstructed - along with nearby Densley Street.
The now-suburban road is a narrow bitumen strip of mosaic patches and potholes - with local drivers reportedly saying it was in better condition 20 years ago.
Hogan Road now has around 100 new homes - including many families with young children - and is a straight 1km thoroughfare with no stop or give way signs.
Last Winter locals put up makeshift signs, begging drivers to slow down.
Hogan Road resident John Kowarsky said he had been lobbying Moorabool Council since 2021 - and was especially concerned about poor line-of-sight at the Densley Street intersection.
"They call it 'Bogan Road' because of the hoon behaviour. There is essentially a 900m straight stretch with no stop or give way signs - and people are speeding as a result," he said.
"They go very fast around the corner of Densley Street.
"We were shown a diagram last year of what the intersection could look like - and it also had no stop or give way signs.
"The two streets were being treated as if they were one continuous street with a sharp curve."
Mr Korwarsky said residents had written to Council asking that any changes include traffic islands and other speed treatments.
"That corner has a really bad line-of-sight.
"You just have to get a few cars parked outside homes and you can't see what's coming towards you.
"It would be safer as a T-intersection with a stop sign."
Mr Kowarsky also raised concerns about flooding at the southern end of the street - and asked that the revamp include adequate drainage.
Moorabool is now accepting submissions on the draft budget which can be accessed at council offices or via moorabool.vic.gov.au
The 'storm-riding' politician Hogan Road was named after was born in Wallace in 1883.
Edmond Hogan attended the now-defunct St Michael's Catholic school in Springbank before the family moved to Bunding, north of Ballan.
The 'Australian Dictionary of Biography' describes young Ned as a "voracious reader".
He later worked in the West Australian mining industry and union movement, honing his public speaking skills.
During a visit to Victoria to recover from typhoid, a Warrenheip by-election came up - and Hogan won the seat for Labor in 1913.
In 1917 he married Molly Conroy at St Brigids Ballan. They had three sons.
The seat was re-named 'Warrenheip and Grenville' from 1927 - and Hogan held it for 30 years while farming at Ballan.
He became leader of the Labor Party in 1926 - and later Premier, after gaining the support of the Country Progressive Party - a splinter group of what is now called the National Party.
His government was ousted in 1928, but regained power a year later - again with the help of the Country Party.
Hogan was Premier during the worst of the Depression, cutting government expenditure by 29 per cent.
After intense criticism and illness he cabled his resignation from London in May 1932.
Two months later he was booted out of the ALP - something he then spent two years fighting in the courts.
He remained an independent MP until 1935, when he joined the Country Party.
He served as Mines and Agriculture Minister under Country Party Premier Albert Dunstan until 1943.
After his retirement he wrote 'What's Wrong with Australia?' (1953) and pamphlets opposing communism.
Ned Hogan is buried in Cheltenham.
The Ballan road is his only known memorial.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
