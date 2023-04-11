The Courier
Moorabool draft budget funds Hogan Road upgrade

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:00am
John Kowarsky contacted Moorabool Council about the dire state of Hogans Road - and the intersection of Densley Street Picture by Luke Hemer.
A rural road that now has suburban-grade traffic is getting a $1.842 million revamp on the western edge of Ballan.

Local News

