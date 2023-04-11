Lydiard Street will be filled with music at the end of this month as two musicians prepare to take to a different kind of stage.
Harpist Jacinta Dennett will pair with mentor and long-time friend Donna Coleman to perform in the Oddie Gallery at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Ms Coleman, who plays piano, first visited Australia in 1992 as a Fulbright Senior Scholar. In 1995 she returned to teach at the Victorian Collage of Arts where she met Ms Dennett.
Their duo, Pleione II, will perform 10 pieces from their repertoire, some together and others as solos.
Woven Sounds is inspired by the current art gallery exhibition Pliable Planes.
Ms Coleman said she picked two songs created by composer Ruth Crawford because of the unique musicality which reminded her of the textile themes.
"[Crawford] was similarly working with sound in a very unusual way, creating her own idiosyncratic language for the music that she composed," Ms Coleman said. "I'm going to play two of her preludes as a way of showing a whole different kind of approach to weaving sound."
The duo premier a song from Australian composer Eve Duncan entitled Marie Claude.
"I was playing a solo piece [by Duncan] and Donna said 'she writes so well, let's get her to write a piece for us'," Ms Dennett said.
The piece will eventually be one part of three songs, fortunately the first part was finished in time for the duo's Ballarat performance.
While the Oddie Gallery might not be a typical classical concert hall, Ms Coleman said it was wonderful to be surrounded by art while performing.
IN THE NEWS
"I love playing in an art gallery surrounded by visual art, which is just another form of human expression," she said.
"The music is enriched by the engagement, not just with the sound but also the visual art."
Ms Coleman said she would encourage people to spend some time in the textile exhibit before coming upstairs for the concert.
The performance will start at 6pm on April 29, tickets are available online.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
