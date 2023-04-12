The Courier
CHFL 2023: Dunnstown season preview

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 6:45pm
Former Bacchus Marsh duo Connor Tangey and Baiden Cracknell are players to watch in their second seasons at Dunnstown, ready to build on an impressive 2022.
An improved Dunnstown reached a preliminary final last year after finishing second before coming up short against eventual premier Gordon. The Towners are hoping their best can take them one step further.

