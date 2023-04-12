An improved Dunnstown reached a preliminary final last year after finishing second before coming up short against eventual premier Gordon. The Towners are hoping their best can take them one step further.
Coach Glenn Wilkins says a top four finish is definitely Dunnstown's aim this year.
Nothing less.
He said Towners had gradually climbed the ladder in the past two seasons to finish second last year.
"It's proven that to have best chance (at a premiership) you need to finish in the top four.
"That's our objective.
"I believe our best will match up with the best."
Dunnstown has recruited selectively and is still hopeful of adding more.
Simon Mackie, a key forward from Parkdale in the VAFA, joins Josh Calvitto (Bacchus Marsh) and Ryan Walsh (East Point) as additions, while defender Kade Rattley is returning after not playing last year.
Wilkins is also looking at the likes of key forward Tom Wardell and experienced defender Pat Britt as "recruits" after injury-interrupted campaigns in their first year at the club.
He expects that more continuity to their football will see each build on what they produced last season.
The big unknown for Dunnstown is star ruckman Khyle Forde, who had a stand-out 2022 season.
Forde is working in Western Australia and the Towners are uncertain how many games he will be available for.
Wilkins said Dunnstown had kicked on significantly last season to reach a preliminary final, given for many players it was the first time they played at that level.
He said there was still disappointment at losing to eventual premier Gordon, with the players self-motivated to build on what they had achieved.
Wilkins said turnovers had ultimately hurt the Towners and improving ball use and maximising time in possession had been a major focus in the pre-season.
It's proven to have best chance (at a premiership) you need to finish in the top four.- Dunnstown Coach Glenn Wilkins
Lachie Taylor, Connor Tangey and key defender Baiden Cracknell have all caught the eye in the pre-season.
Taylor has built up physically, while Tangey can build on his first season with the club as a small forward
Cracknell had a big year in 2022, but Wilkins he can go to another level on the back of an impressive preparation.
A hunger to go to the next step - a grand final appearance - will be a driving force for the Towners in 2023.
There is going to be a familiar look about them with list changes minimal.
Travis Parsons is a big loss, but the arrival of a proven goalkicker in Simon Mackie from Parkdale in VAFA division 3 is just what Dunnstown needs.
Over the past few years Mackie has regularly kicked five or more majors in a game, including a couple of bags of eight.
While they were miserly in defence last season, the Towners lacked the firepower of Gordon and Hepburn.
The availability of Khyle Forde provides some questions, but coach Glenn Wilkins says there remains hope he might still be available for most games.
Forde is crucial to Dunnstown's premiership hopes.
He was a dominant ruckman last season and pivotal to the Towners' structure.
Dunnstown should finish top four again.
The Towners showed last year that they were right up with the best.
There will be a few minor adjustments, but should be better for the experience of 2022.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.