A change of policy direction, including better resourcing for Victoria Police, has been mooted as a way to help alleviate issues in Bridge Mall.
Problems in the space have been ongoing for years, including reports to The Courier about large groups of young males allegedly walking into businesses and verbally abusing staff. At the start of 2023 traders in the strip said they were at breaking point following multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.
In February businesses met with police and the City of Ballarat, with an increase in patrols and CCTV monitoring pledged in an effort to alleviate concerns. Since then workers have reported a small positive change but still do not feel safe at work. Some workers said they feel uneasy walking from their workplace to their cars and often leave in pairs.
Opposition police spokesperson Brad Battin visited the mall and Little Bridge Street on Tuesday afternoon with Liberal member for Western Victoria Joe McCracken.
Mr Battin was in town for a community forum with Mr McCracken on Tuesday evening.
Mr McCracken said he was keen to hear from concerned community members.
A few solutions have been proposed for the space, which is about to undergo a million dollar revamp from the council.
Acting Ballarat Sergeant Dominic Alderman said in March that he supported the relocation of the bus stop to opposite the police station, but acknowledged that funding could be an issue.
Mr McCracken said this, along with adequate lighting in the area, could be a possible solution.
Mr Battin said proactive policing and youth engagement could help alleviate the issue.
The former policeman said, from a government perspective, a "massive change in policy" was needed so Victoria Police could run proactive policing programs in areas like the Bridge Mall.
Mr Battin said this could look like spending time in the mall, speaking to young people and building trust.
"Introduce the young people to some of the store owners who have had issues."
Then rather than a brand or storefront, young people might be able to connect to the people working in the area, he said.
"It is a long process," Mr Battin said.
Victoria Police, like many other industries, is facing staff shortages and Mr Battin acknowledged that the government was in the middle of a recruitment drive.
But, he said proactive measures like those needed in Bridge Mall were the first to go when stations had fewer staff.
"The superintendent up here has to make some decisions, [there has to be] a van on the road, that's a non-negotiable," Mr Battin said.
"So what gets cut - anything that was proactive."
IN THE NEWS:
The state government said it had spent $4.5 billion funding Victoria Police.
Mr Battin said with the amount of money being spent "there is no excuse for the government not to have the right resources".
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.