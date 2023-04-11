Ballarat Turf Club race meeting abandoned

Surface water has forced today's Ballarat Turf Club to be abandoned.
BTC staff inspected the track at 5am, with the decision to call off the meeting made after stewards made an inspection about 6.30.
The track received 12mm of rain overnight, taking the total over the past seven days to 56.5mm.
BTC reports that unfortunately industry policy prevents a transfer to the all-weather after 6pm on the day before the meeting.
"It's a disappointing outcome," BTC stated in a Facebook post.
Ballarat's next race meeting is scheduled for April 26.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
