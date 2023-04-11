The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Surface water forces Wednesday's Ballarat gallops to be cancelled

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Turf Club race meeting abandoned
Ballarat Turf Club race meeting abandoned

Surface water has forced today's Ballarat Turf Club to be abandoned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.