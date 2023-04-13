IT'S fair to say that when an import arrives to play NBL1 South it can go either of two ways.
Generally speaking, they will either buy in to the club culture and do everything they can to help the team succeed, or sometimes, they might put their focus into their own numbers in a hope of winning their next contract somewhere in the world.
Fortunately for the Ballarat Miners, this year's imports Tyler Rudolph and Jack Davidson appear to be clearly in the former camp
Davidson, is averaging 26 points a game so far. He said he was thrilled to be helping the Miners in their explosive start to the year,
"We couldn't have drawn up a better start," Davidson said. "It's been really good, the guys are all getting along really well, we're enjoying playing together and going out there and having fun.
"It's certainly more fun when you're winning. I think our team chemistry has been the secret, we're playing really well together and sharing the ball, playing fast, but I think the fact we all get along, has a huge impact on how you go."
Davidson joined the Miners after 110 games at Wabush College, Indiana.
The Indianapolis native finished his Wabush career as the College's all-time leading scorer with a total of 2442 points shooting 48.5 per cent from the field and 87.2 per cent from the free throw line.
Davidson said there were a few differences playing at the semi-professional level for the first time.
"There's a few differences, you have the 24 second shot clock as opposed to the 30, it's a it faster paced, it's a little more physical, but you're up against a lot of higher-level players, more prog guys, that's definitely an adjustment, but it's been really fun to learn," he said.
It is the scoring prowess which has already endeared him to Miners fans with opening games of 20 and 32 points.
One thing noticeable about Davidson is his warm-up technique.
Where often teammates will dunk, Davidson is focused on his outside game. It is paying off, having shot seven from the outside in last week's win over Bendigo.
"(The outside) is definitely my game, but I think part of that is that I don't jump very high, so I'm not one for the big dunks," he laughed.
"It's the strong part of my game and I know it's something that opponents tend to focus on as well.
"I think the secret is all in the hard work, you've got to put in the work to be successful. The more you put up, the more confident you are.
He said he was excited about his first road trips with the team this weekend with clashes Keilor and Nunawading on the road.
"It's a big weekend for us, they are two winnable games," he said.
"There's a chance for us to go 4-0, but when you have a double header, it's important to focus on the first one, give everything you've got.
"We're anticipating two very good teams and two very good match-ups."
Davidson said his excitement was building for this week with his parent flying in.
"I'm really excited that my parents get to see two of my first pro-games in person," he said. "That'll be fun to see those games. I'm still very new to this, so I'm really excited to see what can happen.
"They'll be here for three weeks, so they'll do their own bit of travelling, but they'll come down to Tasmania next week, and then they'll get to see a home game as well."
The Miners play away against Keilor Friday night and Nunawading Saturday night, before a road trip to Tasmania next round.
