The Courier
Ballarat Miners searching for a quick bounce back with NBL1 South double header

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Jemma Amoore has opened the year in fine form, one of the best players on court in the opening game of the season. Picture by Kate Healy
THE Ballarat Miners women will be looking to get a bounce back with a big double header weekend starting with a clash against Keilor on Friday night before a match with Nunawading.

