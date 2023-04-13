THE Ballarat Miners women will be looking to get a bounce back with a big double header weekend starting with a clash against Keilor on Friday night before a match with Nunawading.
It's been a rollercoaster start to the year for the squad with a big opening game win over Melbourne before a reality check against one of the title favourties in Bendigo.
For youngster, Jemma Amoore, who is relishing her bigger responsibility, last week provided a great test to see where the side was.
"Bendigo are a good side, they have a couple of WNBL players on their roster, so it was always going to be tough," she said.
"I thought we did our best to keep with them, but they got away from us. We weren't hitting our shots and they were. Meg McKay got away from us, we didn't have a big to go up against her which was hard.
"Our start, we were really disappointed in that, we can't let a team like Bendigo get a 10-0 run on us at the start, it's always hard to come back from that."
Amoore said the team had quickly moved on from the disappointment in preparing for the first road-trip double-header this weekend.
'We had a good training session on Tuesday night where we really focused on communication and hard defence, just getting around each other, refining our plays a bit. We can't dwell on last week, just get on with it from here," she said.
Apart from import, Emma Karamovic, the team right now is an entirely Ballarat team, something not lost on Amoore. "It's good, I've been playing with many of these girls since under 12s. it's really special, we all have that connection," she said.
"I grew up watching Kristy (Rinaldi) and Abbey (Wehrung) by coming to the games every Saturday, now playing with them is pretty cool, I really enjoy it.
"The girls always do a good job of including everyone, but I feel like I have a bit more of a role to fill this year in terms of being the point guard and voice on the floor for everyone."
