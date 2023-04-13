House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
From the sales team at Jellis Craig Ballarat comes an immaculate home with four bedrooms plus ample living space and a highly sought-after location.
Sales consultant Dylan Thomson said the property is located in Apple Orchard Estate, only ten minutes from the city centre.
"This property is the perfect combination of modern aesthetics and family functionality, which offers the next lucky owner a timeless place to call home," Dylan said.
Style is abundant in this quality home on a generous allotment measuring about 743 square metres with a fully-landscaped front yard.
Polished western red cedar accents give the home's facade a unique and most welcoming appearance.
In the rear garden is a tiled entertaining area where you can sit and watch as the children play on the low maintenance synthetic grass turf.
Entering the home you'll find a spacious main bedroom with a walk-in robe and modern ensuite which includes high-quality fittings, a custom-built vanity and timeless ceramic tiles.
Three further bedrooms have built-in robes and plenty of light through the large windows.
An impressive open-plan zone with living, dining and kitchen is the perfect place to entertain friends and family.
Kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry room and a 900mm-wide freestanding oven.
The second living area could become your formal lounge, home theatre, library or music room. While the third living space makes an ideal retreat and games centre for the children.
Plenty of storage is available throughout the home including a huge linen cupboard in the laundry. Other features include gas central heating and direct access to the double garage.
A beautiful home on a perfectly-sized allotment that offers play space for children as well as easy upkeep.
Dylan said the location is handy to the Western Freeway, cafes, walking tracks and more. Enjoy easy access to schools and essential services.
For more information as well as floor plans and extra images, visit jelliscraig.com.au and follow the links to Ballarat.
Email Dylan to arrange your private inspection, allow additional time to truly appreciate this home.
