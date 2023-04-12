The Courier
Ballarat's Kyra Cooney-Cross leads Matildas to big win over Women's World Cup favourite England

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:30am
Kyra Cooney-Cross
Kyra Cooney-Cross

BALLARAT'S Kyra Cooney-Cross and her Matildas' teammates have sent a huge message to the rest of the world, taking down England in the lead-up to the home World Cup later this year.

