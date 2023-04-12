BALLARAT'S Kyra Cooney-Cross and her Matildas' teammates have sent a huge message to the rest of the world, taking down England in the lead-up to the home World Cup later this year.
The Matildas' 2-0 win against the Lionesses side - which was on a 30-game run without a loss, having scored 138 goals with just 10 against in the run - is one of the strongest performances seen by an Australian side on the world stage and will give the side a huge confidence lift heading into the home World Cup which kicks off in less than 100 days
For Ballarat City women's co-coach Laura Brady, the result was one which filled her with pride with the knowledge that Cooney-Cross looked cemented in the starting line-up in a team, having started the past eight games in the Matildas' winning streak.
"The Matildas game against England was a further sign that Kyra has cemented her midfield partnership with Katrina Gorry as the preferred duo for Tony Gustavsson's team going into the World Cup," Brady said.
"Against England, Kyra was pivotal in disrupting England's distribution forward, in particular stifling the ability of Barcelona;s Keira Walsh ti play forward."
The win will do wonders for the Matildas confidence given it was against the team that may see as the favourite for the title.
In the past year, not only has England gone 30 games, (25 wins, 5 draws) without a loss, but is also won the Euro Championship last July and has defeated the top-ranked United States back in September.
The Matildas scored in each half, with superstar Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant putting the game out of the Lionesses
Brady said she was excited to see Cooney-Cross pushing forward, helping to set up the second-half goal to Grant.
"Kyra was damaging going forward with her interception setting up Kerr for the assist for Charli Grant's goal," she said.
She was continually singled out for praise by the English commentary, with Chelsea manager Emma Hayes naming Kyra and Claire Polkinhorne as the match's two best players."
The Matildas open their World Cup on July 20 against Republic of Ireland.
