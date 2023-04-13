Man spared conviction after attack at Nerrina house party

A Ballarat man has escaped conviction after attacking a teenager at a Nerrina house party.
The 20-year-old appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in relation to the assault and multiple other driving offences throughout 2022.
The court heard on June 4, 2022 the man and the 16-year-old victim were at a house party in Nerrina.
At about 11.15pm on the night, the 16-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of females outside of the party, who were yelling at the victim's friend.
During the argument the teenager told the man's girlfriend to shut up, after which the 20-year-old punched the teen in the face.
The man's girlfriend would later state in a character reference in court that she felt threatened by the teenager, however the man's lawyer recognised the fight could not constitute self-defence.
After the 16-year-old fell to the ground the man grabbed him by the collar and continued hitting him.
The teenager had cuts to both sides of the face and bruising around the neck as a result of the attack.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz denounced the man's behaviour on the night.
"Young men at parties, even if you felt that your partner was in distress, whatever you have done, you have gone way too far," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"You were lucky that when you punched him you didn't knock him out, or cause a more serious injury.
"One punch can kill."
The 20-year-old also pleaded guilty to two driving offences, where he was caught by police driving a Ford Falcon XR8 while on a P-plate licence.
The Ford Falcon XR8 is banned from being driven by P-platers, due to its high power-to-weight ratio.
He was given a $800 fine and placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond without conviction.
