Dr Frank Hurley has always been a hurkle-durkle male.
"Hurkle-durkle means to lie in bed or lounge long after it's time to get up, and when I look at myself, I think I've taken a fairly casual approach to life," he said.
"It's a bit tongue in cheek."
The Order of Australia recipient and Ballarat academic will launch his memoir Look Back on Languour: The memoir of a hurkle-durkle Australian male on Friday at the Ballarat Mechanics Institute (BMI).
The memoir, printed in Ballarat by Revolution Print, tackles the question: How much of your life do you own?
"How much is character? How much is the chemistry of mind and body? How much is sheer chance? So all of those things... I tell anecdotes and stories from my life and interactions with people, but that's in the back of my mind," Dr Hurley said.
The book is written in four sections; 'God's own,' exploring his Catholic upbringing, 'Testoster-own,' talking to the next stage in his life as a "wild lad," 'Bread al-own,' looking at his work life and, the final chapter, the 'Twilight z-own'.
Much of the memoir covers Dr Hurley's life in Ballarat, where he attended St Columba's parish school and St Patrick's College, his later academic career and involvement in the evolution of the University of Ballarat's arts course offering, and work in the restoration of the BMI in the 2000s'.
Now his in eighties, Dr Hurley said his first audience for the book is himself.
"If somebody's writing memoirs, herself or himself, you're wanting to explain to yourself how it all happened," he told The Courier.
"That's the motivation and you might have for family to leave some sort of a record of yourself, and for people who've known you, they might be interested in some of the things you've got to say.
"So really, it was a whole mix of motives, I think, to put yourself down, to grind it all out.
"It's for me in the first instance, and it's for my family and for anyone who's interested in people's lives."
The launch event will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Ballarat Mechanics Institute on Friday 14 April. Registration not essential but preferred by calling BMI on 5331 3042.
