Ballarat Grammar students' work on display in Top Designs at Melbourne Museum

Two Ballarat Grammar students are among 69 chosen from across the state to have their VCE works on show at Melbourne Museum as part of the Top Designs 2023 exhibition.
Jorell Mobbs has the distinction of having his music production work Every Time in not just the Top Design exhibition, but it was also showcased in the Top Class 2023 production at Melbourne Recital Centre in March.
Music production was a hobby that Mr Mobbs picked up in the early months of the COVID pandemic after playing guitar and piano for many years.
His song Every Time is a reflection on complicated relationships and the feeling of both hopelessness and love.
Mr Mobbs and his brother Declan wrote and performed the song, then he created the final product using 43 mixer tracks, 80 playlist tracks and more than 45 audio samples and recordings as part of his written and recorded as part of his VCE VET unit three and four sound production studies in 2022.
This track is different to his usual fare.
"I"m usually a dance music producer and usually produce house music," he said. "This song is a bit different. I wrote it with my brother, playing guitar, and it has a lot of organic elements to it. It's a bit of an amalgamation between modern production technques and organic style so in that sense it appeals to a larger audience."
Mr Mobbs started experimenting with music production during the first months of the pandemic and realised he had found his passion.
"It was a COVID hobby ... when I woke up one day, had this idea and got into music production," he said.
"I started recording, mixing and it really ties in all my musical abilities because when I started to lose interest in playing guitar I found music production and it revamped my music so now I incorporate all I know in to this new hobby."
It also led him to take the VET music production course during years 10 and 11, and his work being chosen out of more than 1000 nominations for the Top Designs exhibition.
While still unsure whether he will pursue music production as a career, either way he knows it will always be part of his life.
"It is definitely my passion so regardless of whether it's my career or not, I will still pursue it but if it is my career then I would be very happy."
Fellow Ballarat Grammar student Luke Tan also has his 2022 VCE work on display in the Top Designs exhibition.
The self balancing motorbike he built in VCE systems engineering features a gyroscope, accelerometer, 3D printed frame, acrylic flywheel, motors, motor driver, acrylic wheels, battery, servo, received and transmitter.
"The motorbike uses a gyroscope and accelerometer with a data filter to determine its position. It then utilises a variable set-point PID (Proportional Integral Derivative) control system to calculate how fast, and in what direction, to spin the flywheel," he wrote in his exhibition explanation.
"The flywheel, which is connected to a geared DC motor, creates a balancing torque in the direction needed to remain upright.
Top Designs 2023 is on show at Melbourne Museum until July 9.
