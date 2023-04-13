Commercial Property
An outstanding opportunity exists to secure a substantial industrial premises for a variety of enterprise.
This prime property is only about 300 metres away from the Western Freeway to maximise transportation and convenience.
The selling agent said it's seldom for opportunities such as this to arise - a freestanding warehouse space this close to the freeway.
This property is zoned for mixed use with land measuring about 1757 square metres. Total building area measures approximately 516 square metres with a warehouse footprint of close to 396 square metres.
In addition, there is bonus mezzanine space measuring about 120 square metres.
Vacant possession is available with the inclusion of warehousing that has multiple high-span roller doors as well as a kitchen, bathroom and living facilities.
A top pick for investors and business owners seeking quality premises in a tightly-held location.
Contact James Lawson of Colliers Ballarat for more information and site inspections.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.