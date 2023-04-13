Indie rockers British India will take the stage at Volta this Friday as part of their post-pandemic, post-platinum national tour.
The Melbourne outfit were recently awarded ARIA Platinum record status for their 2013 hit I Can Make You Love Me as a result of increased streams in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their 2015 track Suddenly was also award Gold status.
Drummer Matthew O'Gorman told The Courier the band was looking forward to seeing faces new and old in Ballarat, reflecting on past gigs at Field Street's - now closed - Karova Lounge.
"It's always felt like a home away from home," he told The Courier.
"It's just a great music scene, I remember Karova Lounge would have bands on nearly every night, and this used to be one of those places you'd go to and always knew it was going to be a fun night and you always knew people would be just really excited about music there.
"[Ballarat's] always been a great spot for bands to go to ... and now Volta, you know, it's one of those venues that is why bands come from all around the country to play."
The drummer said the Rolled Gold tour was a "real celebration".
"It's been a lot of fun to go to all these places that we've spent so many years going to and getting to do it all again," he said.
"We feel very lucky that we get to play these songs that people still come for. It's been awesome."
British India will be supported by Ballarat local band Sam Darcy, an indie pop rock five-piece who made waves on Triple J's unearthed in October last year with the release of their track You'll See.
