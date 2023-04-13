There are some big additions to Bungaree's list. The Demons were not far off the mark last season, with some close losses costly. Will they make the difference and them to return to finals actions?

Ben Dodd is in his second year at Bungaree, but after injuries restricted him to six games he is as a good as a recruit for the Demons.

Commitment and consistency.

These have been constant themes through the pre-season for Bungaree and will continue to be throughout the Central Highlands Football League season.

The Demons have no doubt these will have to be essential elements if they are to play finals this year after coming up two wins short in 2022.

"Playing finals. That's what we expect, absolutely. It has to be," coach Ryan Waight said. "It was also our expectation last year, but we fell short."

Bungaree has recruited vigorously in an attempt to make up the ground it needs to.

"We're really happy with the recruits we've been able to bring into the club - as players and people.

"We always had effort last year, but lacked the class and polish to cap off some games.

"Hopefully what we've been able to add will make the difference and make sure we finish off our work," he said.

Waight said with the competition being so big it was difficult to fully assess other teams.

"We have to be and are fully focused on what we can do."

Waight says the newcomers would give him much greater scope and options with selection and certainly spread the workload with added support for the likes of prominent midfielders Andrew Milroy and Lachlan Thornton.

Sebastopol grand final player Simon Butler will be part of a bolstered midfield at Bungaree.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The Demons are excited about the arrival of the likes of Ben Simpson, Joel and Jess Gallagher, Isaac Quick and Simon Butler, who have all shone on the track and brought a desire to make their marks.

They are also looking forward to having a fit Ben Dodd up and going.

On youngsters coming through the ranks, Tom Elliott is one who might further emerge after as an under-18s gaining senior experience

MY SAY

After missing out on finals by just two games last year, nothing less than a top eight finish will satisfy the Demons.

Bungaree's heavy recruiting suggests its line-up is going to have a completely new look as the likes of favourite son and CHFL best and fairest Joel Mahar returns as an East Point premiership player and VFL-experienced Ben Simpson adds obvious quality.

Plenty of other BFL experience is also going to make a difference, with Sebastopol grand final player Simon Butler having the potential to provide extra spark around the ball.

There is going to be no shortage of players to watch.

The season fixture again offers the Demons every chance of getting a strong start. It is essential.

Bungaree won five of its opening seven games, but what did the damage was relatively near misses against Beaufort, Buninyong, Waubra and Learmonth.

Their prospects might well come down to how well they go mid-season against teams vying also in the hunt for bottom half of the top eight.

PREDICTION

I think there is a finals campaign awaiting Bungaree.

With the recruiting the Demons have done, there can be no excuses.

Last year they did not know how to win those 50-50 games, but they now have a list would should turn this around.

FACT FILE

COACH: Ryan Waight (non-playing) 4th year

2022: 10th

7 wins, 9 losses

Best and fairest: Andrew Milroy

Leading goalkicker: John Butler 21

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Simon Butler (Sebastopol)

Xavier Carey (North Ballarat)

Sam Cooper (East Point)

Liam Fitzpatrick (Ainslie, ACT/East Ballarat)

Joel Gallagher (East Point)

Jesse Gallagher (East Point)

Joel Mahar (East Point - returning)

Isaac Quick (East Point)

Ben Simpson (South Barwon)

Tom Wakefield (Ainslie, ACT/East Ballarat)

LOSSES

Jaykeb Lench (Lexton)

Dakin Morris (Russells Creek)

Jack Oostendorp (Sebastopol)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Rokewood-Corindhap (Bungaree)

R2 - Springbank (h)

R3 - Beaufort (a)

R4 - bye

R5 - Carngham-Linton (h)

R6 - Creswick (a)

R7 - Ballan (h)

R8 - Daylesford (a)

R9 - Dunnstown (h)

R10 - Learmonth (a)

R11 - Waubra (h)

R12 - Newlyn (a)

R13 - Buninyong (h)

R14 - Gordon (a)

R15 - Hepburn (h)

R16 - Clunes (a)

R17 - Skipton (h)

FLASHBACK

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

35-A Milroy

35-L Thornton

15-J Butler

14-D Morris

13-N Browning

12-A Browning

11-J Sardo

10-M Geary

10-J Walter

7-B Willian

6-T Gough

6-A Ross

6-J Lench

6-T Elliott,

6-M Lawless

4-D Murphy

3-B Dodd

3-X CurraN

3-C O'Keefe

3-H Couzens

2-J Summers

2-M Hay

1-S Hammond

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

17-Lachlan Thornton

14-Andrew Milroy

3-Noah Browning

2-John Butler

2-Jaykeb Lench

2-Matt Geary

2-Dakin Morris

2-Ben Dodd

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.