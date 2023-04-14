Tom Hunt is moving from Lake Wendouree to fill a key forward position with Daylesford.

A new look, not only in personnel but also in game style, is what Daylesford is looking to take to the table this season with the hope it allows it to close the gap to the top teams and ultimately push it towards the top eight.

Daylesford is hoping a faster and more vibrant game plan will enable it to push towards the Central Highlands Football League top eight this year.

Coach Hamish Jarrad said a younger and physically smaller line-up would allow the Bulldogs to play what he described as a more modern game style.

"We want to take the game on more. Get more speed on the ball.

"We'll be able to press up harder and put more pressure on the ball."

Jarrad says Daylesford will have a much better balanced side.

"We've lost a few big guys and brought in a mix of experience and youth with versatility.

"I'm really happy with the balance."

He said a much different dynamic would allow the Bulldogs to be more attacking.

Daylesford finished 13th last year with five wins.

Jarrad said as well as striving for more wins, a major focus this would be improving their percentage - some which was necessary if they were to challenge for a place in the top eight.

He said there was a big difference between their best and worst last year.

Daylesford had 120 points scored against it on five occasions, with each of those games resulting in losses of 50 points or more.

"We didn't fire a shot against some of the top sides.

"We need to close those gaps.

"It's about being more competitive to give us a chance of climbing up the ladder."

Daylesford's gains comfortably out-weigh its losses, which include key forward and leading goalkicker Sam Winnard, who has moved to Trentham after a long career with the Bulldogs, and another tall Shaun Clarke, who has retired.

Jarrad said newcomers such as brothers Matt and Aaron Smith, and Jared and Lucas Hall (not related) would add class, versatility and experience.

The Bulldogs are also looking to get key forward Tom Hunt on board after several seasons with Lake Wendouree.

Tom Sullivan is one of the players leaving Daylesford, having crossed from Casterton-Sandford a couple of years ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Adam Leonard, Jack French and recruit Tyson Dellano (Redan under-19s) are three youngsters Jarrad believes have the potential to impact on the upcoming season.

They're potentially the x-factors who could make the difference - the keys to unlocking a path to the top eight.

They could have a big say.

Leonard and French each played under-18s and seniors last year, and should be better for that experience.

MY SAY

The Bulldogs knew they needed to refresh an ageing list and they have delivered with some quality recruits from metropolitan Melbourne as well as building its stocks of players from its home region.

Vic Metro representative Lucas Hall is a massive get as are WRFL brothers Matt and Aaron Smith.

They add quality and experience - something any side can never have enough of.

Daylesford came up short last year on what on occasions looked a promising campaign for them.

Like many sides in the second half of the competition the Bulldogs suffered some heavy defeats as they struggled too often to put four quarters together.

Wins over the likes of Beaufort and Newlyn were encouraging, and they did manage to restrict the scoring power of finalists Learmonth and Buninyong late in the season.

Going to that next step was beyond them though.

This has to change and coach Hamish Jarrad has highlighted this.

PREDICTION

Can they improve on five wins?

With some pressure coming from teams which finished below them it is not going to be an easy task, but it should be within their reach.

Getting out of the bottom half of the ladder is not going to be easy though.

FACT FILE

Coach: Hamish Jarrad (playing) 4th year

2022: 13th

5 wins, 11 losses

Best and fairest: Chris Peart

Leading goalkicker: Sam Winnard 37

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Joel Brown (Trentham)

Tyson Dellano (Redan)

James Fox (Huntly)

Jared Hall (Hawthorn AFC)

Lucas Hall (East Malvern)

Tom Hunt (Lake Wendouree)

Luke Said (Trentham - returning)

Mitch Sheen (Trentham - returning)

Aaron Smith (North Footscray)

Matt Smith (North Footscray)

Riley White (Kyneton under-18s)

LOSSES

Shaun Clarke (retired)

Luke Hallett (Learmonth)

Scott Hughes (Modewarre)

Tom Sullivan (Yarra Glen)

Sam Winnard (Trentham)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Gordon (a)

R2 - Hepburn (h)

R3 - Clunes (a)

R4 - Skipton (h)

R5 - Rokewood-Corindhap (a)

R6 - Springbank (h)

R7 - Beaufort (a)

R8 - Bungaree (h)

R9 - Carngham-Linton (a)

R10 - Creswick (h)

R11 - Ballan (a)

R12 - bye

R13 - Dunnstown (h)

R14 - Learmonth (a)

R15 - Waubra (h)

R16 - Newlyn (a)

R17 - Buninyong (h)

FLASHBACK

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

41-C Peart

25-X Walsh

18-S O'Brien

17-S Winnard

14-B Jones

11-T Maher

10-L Jones

9-M Cummings

9-T Sullivan

6-T Nesbitt

5-T Conroy

4-S Clarke

3-J Whelan

2-S Naylor

1-S Hughes

1-M Pasahidis

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

15-Chris Peart 15

11-Benjamin Jones

3-Benjamin Harris

3-Xavier Walsh

2-James Evans

2-Samuel Winnard

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.