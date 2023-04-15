The Courier
Grampians Health's Better at Home treats patients at home to free up hospital beds

By Michelle Smith
April 16 2023 - 4:30am
Treating patients at home instead of in hospital helps reduce demand on hospital beds and is better for the patient
A growing program at Grampians Health is helping patients stay out of hospital, or be discharged from hospital earlier, to help free up beds for those requiring admission.

