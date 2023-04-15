A growing program at Grampians Health is helping patients stay out of hospital, or be discharged from hospital earlier, to help free up beds for those requiring admission.
The Grampians Health Better at Home service is also saving cancer patients thousands of kilometres of travel every month.
The service has different "wards" or streams of people receiving treatment in their homes from doctors and nurses at the hospital. An average of around 33 patients a day, with peaks of up to 40 to 50 a day, are treated at home in the medical, surgical (post operative care) and complex care streams, with about 10 a day cared for in the older persons stream for over 65s with complex medical issues.
Manager Sue Leibling said the medical, surgical, complex and older person streams were considered "admitted" streams similar to inpatient beds.
Recruitment is also underway to provide a pediatric stream by the end of the year, though it already cares for some children at home under a sub-contracting arrangement for patients who have been discharged from the Royal Children's Hospital still needing treatment at home.
The Better at Home program also provides non-admitted or "outpatient" treatment for cancer care and COVID.
"We are pretty big now but it's taken two years to really grow. We think of it like a hospital in the home where we have different wards or streams," Ms Leibling said.
The program now receives about 120 referrals a month from within the hospital and from Melbourne hospitals for patients who live in the region who they discharge to the care of the hospital in the home program.
But Ms Leibling said they still face challenges in getting referrals from some within the health system.
"It's been hard for us to really get out there and encourage referrals because there's a way of thinking in hospitals that you put people in hospital when they're sick and they go home when they're well.
"We need to retrain people to think differently. We have highly qualified doctors and nurses so if these people can be at home we can treat them at home."
Patients being treated at home have access to doctors and nurses on call if their conditions deteriorate or problems arise, and can be readmitted to hospital if necessary without going through the emergency department.
"If you think of them as being in a ward outside the hospital, they can ring and say this is happening and our doctors might do a telehealth consultation to look at them, or usually there's a nurse with the patient to check vitals, then they might decide whether they need to come in or are safe to stay home.
"We can bring them in either to our clinic where we can readmit to hospital, or if it's serious they can come back in through the ED but we have that flexibility to take people in and out of hospital."
A lack of beds is often a factor in emergency department waiting times if patients cannot be moved from an ED bed in to a ward if needed, so the at home not only frees up beds to help with patient flow but Ms Leibling said it's also better for the patients.
"It's mostly a benefit for the patient," she said. "There's all the talk about getting people out of hospital because they need the beds, but the benefit is mostly for the patient who is not at risk of getting other infections from being in hospital, is in the comfort of their own home, and can get around and do the normal things they would do."
"And because our doctors as well as nurses either go out to the house and see them or do telehealth, they don't have to worry about coming in to the hospital for those."
The cancer care service even provides treatment at home, reducing the burden of travel and transport on those fighting the disease.
The cancer stream has about 120 patients on the books ranging from those who might only need to be seen a couple of times a year to those seen once a week or more.
Grampians Health's Home Base Cancer Care service freed up 786 bed days in February alone, with work underway to expand the program even further.
Ms Leibling said one of the measurements of success for the cancer care service was how many kilometres of travel it saved their patients.
"This month we have saved just under 2500km of travel for patients already, and since May last year we've saved them just over 17,000km of travel," she said.
The cancer care service only treats patients within the Ballarat region at present, but Grampians Health is trying to recruit a new manager of that stream to expand the regional cancer care program more broadly.
"The plan will be across the Better at Home health service partnership across the region so it won't just be Grampians Health but other health services."
Where patients are treated at Ballarat but might live outside the region, the at home program subcontracts the hands-on care to other local services such as district nurses but the patient's management remains with doctors here.
The service actually began pre-COVID but grew quickly during the pandemic both in managing COVID patients and treating others to help keep them out of hospital.
"I have worked in community care on and off over the years and it's been clear ... that we have to look after people in the community rather than hospital because there's not enough beds in hospitals ... that's been known for decades," Ms Leibling said.
It was originally established as BHS at Home which had various different streams, but when the state government offered funding through the Better At Home program the services were amalgamated in to one that now has 60 to 70 staff and the ability to grow quickly if needed.
The state government this week announced an expansion to the Better at Home program, hacing invested more than $810 million to establish and expand the initiative.
"Giving Victorians the option of in-home treatment allows them to get better in the comfort of their own home while also freeing up beds back at those hospital for those who really need them," said health minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
