'Unusual' autumn cygnets make themselves home at Lake Wendouree

Two families of black swans are delighting visitors to Lake Wendouree with late-season hatchlings.
Most cygnets hatch during August, September and October but two clutches have appeared in the past week which nature expert Roger Thomas describes as "unusual, but not rare".
Mr Thomas said one of the swan pairs with newly-hatched cygnets had a clutch of offspring even later last year.
They nest in the North Gardens wetlands, which Mr Thomas said could only support one or two families of swans.
"There are not many swans in the North Gardens wetland because it's not a large enough area," he said.
"There's lots of duckweed in the North Gardens pond ... the parents are pulling up other aquatic plants for them and they spend a lot of time just sitting on the grass eating clover and fresh grass. Last year's brood hardly used the water at all they spent nearly all their time just sitting on grass."
Mr Thomas said swan numbers were about average for this time of year around Lake Wendouree, but numbers of other water bird species were increasing.
"A lot of water birds that left when the floods happened inland ... are starting to return," he said.
"There's night herons, white necked herons, grey teal ducks, pink eared ducks, musk ducks and the musk ducks have been breeding late so they have some tiny ducklings too."
