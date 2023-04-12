The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

'Unusual' autumn cygnets make themselves home at Lake Wendouree

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are two late-hatching swan families at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
There are two late-hatching swan families at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Two families of black swans are delighting visitors to Lake Wendouree with late-season hatchlings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.