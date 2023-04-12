The Courier
Cars to slow beside popular Ballan park

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 13 2023 - 9:30am
Kids - and drivers - have been dicing with death on this steep Ballan road. The entrance to Mill Park Drive is around the curve, behind trees, next to this bridge at the bottom of two hills. Picture Google Maps.
An increasingly busy Ballan playspace will be made a bit safer with the introduction of new speed limits.

