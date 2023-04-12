An increasingly busy Ballan playspace will be made a bit safer with the introduction of new speed limits.
Mill Park is home to a playground, outdoor pool, recently-opened skatepark - and soon a splash park - but the adjoining steep winding road has long-filled parents with dread.
Moorabool Council's latest meeting has been told speed signs are on their way for Blackwood Street (also known as Simpson Street at that point).
It is currently a 60km/h zone.
"Council received approval from the Department of Transport on March 23 for a speed limit reduction in Simpson Street," a Moorabool spokesperson said.
"Signs are on order, waiting for delivery, and will be installed when they are received."
As far back as 2010, parents of toddlers approached Council about the unfenced park and lack of barriers between the playground and fast-flowing Werribee River.
Ballan man John Korwasky spoke at the April 5 meeting and said he first raised the issue in 2020, when plans for the future of Mill Park were released.
"I ask that you take the necessary steps to expedite ... the construction of a pedestrian refuge and the implementation of a speed limit reduction, and to seriously consider additional signage to alert drivers of
the blind intersection and the presence of pedestrians," he said in a letter to Council.
"Questioning eventually revealed that (Council was) going to deal with lowering the speed limit, screening vegetation and pedestrian refuge recommendations."
Mr Kowarsky said drivers leaving the park found it hard to see traffic from the Blackwood direction due to a sharp bend and a large amount of vegetation along the Werribee River.
He also wanted to know why the pedestrian refuge and other traffic treatments listed in a 2020 Road Safety Audit were not included in the initial contract for the park upgrade.
Moorabool Council told him in a letter that work to landscape the new-look park, make footpaths and create a refuge would hopefully begin in May, subject to contractor availability.
Mr Kowarsky also called on decision-makers to install more signage, especially from the Blackwood direction, warning drivers about children on the road and the concealed entrance to Mill Park.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
