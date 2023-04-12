A man has told Ballarat police he shop lifted eight security cameras from Aldi Wendouree to set up inside a house to prove he wasn't a "woman basher".
Jobey Anthony, 28, appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges including unlawful assault, theft of motor vehicle and shop theft.
The charges relate to a series of incidents in late-2022, where Anthony committed offences at woman's Golden Point address.
He was arrested and later bailed to Queensland, where he now resides.
The court was told Anthony had stolen a motorbike belonging to one of the occupants of the address on September 18, 2022, gaining entry through and unlocked door.
Police were then called to the Golden Point address at around 1am on October 10, 2022, to reports of a man, Anthony, outside of the address with a machete and crowbar.
When officers arrived at the address they were unable to find Anthony, but located an outstanding stolen Isuzu D Max, valued at $40,000.
Police found drug paraphernalia, power tools, a Bluetooth speaker and a bag containing gloves, a Stanley knife and a crowbar inside the car.
Anthony was later found by police on Curnow Street.
On the morning of October 27, 2022, a female occupant of the Golden Point address returned home and stumbled upon a device made by Anthony out of fishing wire and soft drink cans.
The device made a noise when the woman stepped on it, giving her a fright and causing her to run back to her locked car.
Anthony came out when the woman got into her car, but left after the woman called the police.
Anthony was arrested on November 23, 2022 after attempting to steal eight security cameras and a portable recording device from the Wendouree Aldi.
He took off from the scene on a mountain bike, and was later tracked down by police in Newington.
He was also charged with addition counts of breaching bail.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said all of the offending was in the context of "coercive style behaviour".
"There are aggravating features about some of this offending... the one I was concerned about was the eight security cameras in the shopping bag," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"I have to send a message to the community that the courts denounce this type of offending.
"You need to address the coercive types of behaviour that are in the background of this offending."
Anthony, who had spent 122 days in pre sentence detention, was sentenced to 122 days recognised as times served.
He was also fined $800 and ordered to complete a men's behaviour change course.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
