Man sentenced after stealing cameras to spy on partner

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 13 2023 - 5:00am
Aldi on Learmonth Road, Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy.
A man has told Ballarat police he shop lifted eight security cameras from Aldi Wendouree to set up inside a house to prove he wasn't a "woman basher".

