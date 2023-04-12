Councillors, including some from Ballarat and Hepburn, are standing together and advocating to make it easier to buy electric vehicles.
Belinda Coates from City of Ballarat and Hepburn Shire's Tim Drylie have signed their name to a Cities Power Partnership push to make EVs more affordable and accessible.
Cr Coates said the advocacy was already inline with the council's policies.
"We've got ambitious emission reduction targets," she said.
"It really just makes sense to add weight to the push for the federal government to help make the transition to electric vehicles easier and more affordable."
The Cities Power Partnership are calling for strong policy on fuel efficiency standards which could make Australia more attractive for the EV market.
They are also looking for the federal government to attract different types of EVs so consumers have more options and the cars could become more affordable.
Cr Coates said the council's voice could have more impact when they were standing together with multiple councils from across the country who are all sending the same message.
"It really does make sense for councils to put our weight behind it," she said.
The statement outlines if more councils are able to acquire fleets of EVs, it could have a trickle down effect and put more cars into the second hand market.
"Then they become more affordable for everyone as well because we know that most people do want to be doing their bit to reduce emissions and reduce pollution, but also save money on fuel costs."
Cr Drylie said local governments are trying their best under the circumstances.
"[We] are doing what we can to switch to electric vehicles, but our hands are tied," he said.
"There's a lack of supply in Australia and the strong federal government policy to drive it, so it makes it difficult to transition our fleets."
Cr Drylie said everyone should be aiming for 100 per cent of new cars to be electric.
"The legacy of polluting fossil fuel vehicles is going to continue for at least another 20 years if people keep buying those vehicles in the market," he said.
Currently Ballarat council is working on an EV policy and increasing the number of charging stations by two thirds. Another eight stations will be ready by the end of the year in addition to the 12 already operating within the shire.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
