TURF is being rolled out to transform what has long been one of Ballarat's muddiest sporting grounds.
Pitch works turned green on Tuesday in a $1.2 million redevelopment at Pleasant Street Reserve, allowing for two senior pitches and training area with new coaches' boxes.
The redevelopment also features upgrades to drainage and irrigation.
Works are also part of rolling upgrades to soccer pitches across the city and this ground project has been boosted by a $500,000 grant from the state government's World Game Facilities Fund.
This comes two months out from Ballarat and District Soccer Association hosting the Country Leagues Football Association junior tournament, better known as the Victorian country championships.
It is unclear yet as to whether the Pleasant street ground will be called into action.
Pleasant Street Reserve is home to Ballarat Soccer Club, which has had a particular focus on building and retaining female participation throughout and in the wake of pandemic lockdowns.
Ballarat Soccer Club president Lucy Brennan, at the time of last year's funding announcement, has said the muddy ground had created a particularly tough juggling act for the club.
Ms Brennan has said often the club had to look for alternative training venues on short notice, depending on ground conditions, and often this had meant losing a common venue.
IN OTHER NEWS
Work also come within 100 days to Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup with which there is expected to be increased participation and interest in the game.
Ballarat's Kyra Cooney-Cross was part of a massive international upset overnight Tuesday when the Matildas broke England Lioness' 30-game winning streak in West London.
The Matilda's 2-0 win was a friendly.
Cooney-Cross has been a starting player in the past eight Matildas' matches.
The Matildas open their World Cup on July 20.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.