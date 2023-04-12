Vacant blocks in Ballarat are becoming few and far between as developers seize any opportunity to cash in on increasing accommodation demand.
A new 90-bed motel in Canadian is the latest proposal before City of Ballarat council to respond to the current short-stay accommodation squeeze - which will only get tighter when the Commonwealth Games comes to town in three years' time.
The single-storey development is planned for a vacant 4000 square-metre lot on the corner of Geelong Road and Elsworth Street East that went on the market for $1.1 million in late 2020.
A planning application states it would comprise one and two-bedroom rooms with ensuites and verandahs, plus a guest lounge, laundry, and on-site parking.
Vehicle access would be via an existing crossover on Geelong Road and a new crossover on to Elsworth Street East.
If approved, two semi-mature eucalyptus trees would be removed to make way for the development, and landscaping would be "low-maintenance" with mostly native plant species.
The exterior design would feature hip and gable roof forms, brick veneer walls, and elements of weatherboard and render to "reflect the neighbourhood character" and "break up hard lines and shear faces that would otherwise impact amenity".
The application states the site was a "prime candidate for development" as it sat within close proximity of a range of services, community facilities and public transport.
The proponents state residential amenity would be "more than adequately maintained" and the development would "enhance the character of the neighbourhood by bringing this large, vacant site up to a similar density as the rest of the neighbourhood".
"A developed and kept site will improve the visual appeal of the area from the major transport route that is Main/Geelong Road compared to the unkempt vacancy of the site currently," the application states.
"A direct aim of the development is to give a fresh improved look to the site, whilst still being sympathetic towards the existing dwellings in the area."
The business will compete with nearby accommodation providers including the Mercure Hotel and Red Lion Hotel.
Its planning application lodgment follows the announcement of two high-profile junior sporting tournaments expected to bring more than 10,000 people to the city on the King's Birthday long weekend, stretching family-style accommodation to its limits.
Several multi-storey developments have recently come before the council with the aim of accommodating more people for overnight stays in and around the CBD.
A six-storey hotel in Doveton Street was approved a year ago, but construction is yet to begin.
A 104-room hotel is part of a major Lydiard Street development proposal that is yet to be approved.
Developer Illan Samuel, of Samuel Property, recently told The Courier his firm pulled out of a potential hotel development in Lydiard Street because of extended delays and unclear outcomes when meeting with the council.
The Geelong Road planning application preempts concerns over increased noise and traffic, stating "site generated traffic can be absorbed onto the surrounding road network without significant impact to efficient operating conditions" and that "noise from vehicle access will be mitigated by the shape of the proposed development".
"The south managers wing will block out noise from internal traffic and reduce any additional noise for the neighbours at 719 Geelong Road," the documents note.
"There is only one motel room on the south wing adjoining the 719 Geelong Road boundary, so there will not be much concern for noise compared to if there was multiple rooms and potential noise sources.
"Heating/cooling plant on the south wing will be located on the ground rather than the roof to help with any potential noise issues.
Motel signage will be subject to a separate future application.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.