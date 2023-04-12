The Courier
Moorabool Shire Council releases draft budget for 2023/24

April 13 2023 - 8:30am
Cash has been set aside in Moorabool's draft budget to fix footpaths on these Ballan streets. They became a makeshift wading pool for these young pedestrians after a December deluge. Picture supplied.
Moorabool Council has released its draft 2023/24 budget, which will hopefully mean flooded streets in the middle of Ballan will be a thing of the past

Local News

