Moorabool Council has released its draft 2023/24 budget, which will hopefully mean flooded streets in the middle of Ballan will be a thing of the past
Amid the list is $225,000 worth of new footpaths for Edols and Cowie streets - close to Ballan's football oval and railway station..
This picture was taken after a December 22 deluge, showing a monster puddle at least 25cm deep that became an ad-hoc wading pool for these young pedestrians.
In fact, the draft includes close to $57 million of capital improvement works - but locals should expect some hip-pocket pain when the bill arrives in September:
The document includes rises in many Council charges as well as a proposed 3.5 per cent increase in annual rate revenue - in line with an Andrews Government rate-capping.
"Council resolved to not apply for a rate cap variation for the 2023/24 year and is very aware of cost pressures on individuals and businesses," General Manager Caroline Buisson said in a report to the latest council meeting
"Council's capital works program maintains a mix between the need to maintain existing infrastructure and build new assets to meet community expectations.
"Included in the budget is $41.4 million for new capital works."
In the western half of the shire, these projects include:
Another $1.68 million will be spent on the 1000+ Steps walking trail and tourist park at Bald Hill in Darley..
Other roads that will have at least $100,000 spent on them include Yendon No. 2 and Shaws roads in Buninyong, Rotten Lane and Horsecrafts Road Lal Lal and - as well as O'Connors Lane and Jaicomellis Lane, Ballan.
The senior citizens centre in Ballan will get a $122,000 upgrade while Mount Egerton's waste transfer station will get $72,000 for improvements.
Works carried forward into the year ahead include Gordon Public Park ($260,000) - and a splash park and playground at Mill Park, Ballan ($745,000)
Moorabool is also setting aside $85,000 for a new investigation officer
"The proposed role will sit in the Civil Maintenance team," a council spokesperson said.
"They will investigate requests for maintenance from the community primarily related to roads and footpaths.
"This will ensure Council meets its obligations under the Road Management Act and our customer charter."
If the draft is accepted, Moorabool's suburban ratepayers will have to fork out an extra $56 across all of their charges when their rates notices arrive.
The compulsory waste management charge will jump from $110 to $120, while the waste collection charge will rise from $224 to $258. On top of that the State Landfill Levy rises from $68 to $69 - and the optional kerbside green waste service will climb from $90 to $101..
Many user-pays charges for services such as standpipes (artesian water), pool entry and hall hire are also on the way up.
Moorabool is forecast to make $45.9 million in revenue from rates and charges in 2023/24.
As the shire's population grows, this is predicted to hit more than $55 million by 2026/27.
Moorabool is also planning to spend $803,000 on consultants in the financial year ahead - a big drop from the $3.7 million spent in 2022/23.
The Council also paid $632,000 for agency staff this year, but has not set aside any money for them in 2023/24.
The draft also shows Moorabool has a 'Windfarm Dilapidation deeds reserve' fund to pay for the maintenance of Council assets such as roads that become run down as a result of windfarm construction.
It currently sits at $304,000.
It also has a Maddingley Brown Coal reserve fund ($306,000) to pay for the upkeep of local roads between the Western Freeway and the former proposed PFAS contaminated-waste site.
A separate Developer Contribution reserve to fund infrastructure in new estates is sitting at $1.5 million.
Moorabool has also set aside a proposed amount of $322,000 for councillor allowances in 2023/24 - up from $305,000 this financial year.
This figure could change dramatically from November next year, as Moorabool moves to a nine-councillor arrangement.
