HOLES have been re-opening across the region in the wake of Easter and this largely has nothing to do with The Bunny's burrows.
Wet weather has brought with it broken seals on many well-known pothole spots across Ballarat.
The Courier has already had reports from Cutherbert's Drive in Alfredton, including the roundabout at the primary school which is still a high-traffic area in the school holidays.
There have also been reports of crater-like issues emerging along Lydiard Street in Soldier's Hill and Dyson Drive in Alfredton where upgrade works are beginning on the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection.
This comes after a City of Ballarat pothole blitz in March in which 114 holes were filled, taking the total for the first three months of the year to 413 potholes.
The City's road maintenance to-do list had been down to 613 jobs to action by the month's end.
City of Ballarat had been reporting "significant progress" in patching up roads by the end of last month in the wake of a horror wet spring which had bitumen crumbling across the city.
A $2.9 million major patching and overlay program was given the green light at a City of Ballarat council meeting in late November, with a completion deadline by March 31.
It is unclear as yet what road damaged has been done with a wet start to the school holidays. Ballarat is set for the drizzle to set in well into next week.
Ballarat residents can report any repairs needed to city roads by downloading the Snap Send Solve app to report problems.
Repair requests can also be made at forms.ballarat.vic.gov.au/Reportissue or calling a customer service member on 5320 5500.
