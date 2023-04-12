Following a tragic incident at the start of the year, the Daylesford Speedway Association community are coming back together.
The speedway has been closed since a the death of Stephen 'Dougo' Douglas who was racing in February 2023.
The coroner is currently investigating the incident.
Dayesford Speedway secretary Aaron Meakins said its been a confusing time but the team were grateful they would be able to come together in Mortlake.
The Mortlake Speedway Club has offered the Daylesford Speedway the use of their Darligton facility to finish out the end of the season.
The team have organised to run three events there, two of which are in April.
"Everyone's very appreciative that they the other track essentially offered to give us the venue to host a couple of events whilst our venue is unaccessible," Mr Meakins said .
"It's a very difficult time for especially for the people involved."
He said it is unfortunate the club has been closed for an extended period of time and there is no definite timeline for when they could be back an operating.
The club are essentially in limbo until the coroner completes a report into the February death.
While that could be done by the middle of the year, the racing season will have been finished by then.
Mr Meakins said he is not expecting to be back on home track until pre season starts in October and even then it all depends on the coroner.
Events at Darlington will be held on April 16, April 30 and May 4, more info available on their website.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
