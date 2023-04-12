The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Mushroom hunting around Ballarat comes with a severe warning

By Rachael Ward
Updated April 12 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Central Highlands will again see an abundance of autumn mushroom crops but health authorities are warning Easter downpours have created ideal conditions for poisonous fungi to flourish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.