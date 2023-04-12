The Central Highlands will again see an abundance of autumn mushroom crops but health authorities are warning Easter downpours have created ideal conditions for poisonous fungi to flourish.
The cooler climate of forests around Ballarat and Daylesford have proved ideal for all kinds of fungi but experts have warned it takes a well-trained eye and experience to differentiate between edible and poisonous mushrooms.
Mushroom lovers falling victim to poisonous picks were among 60 Victorians who made mushroom-related calls to the state's poison information centre during April-May last year, resulting in some referrals to hospital.
In 2020 Victoria had a spate of death cap poisonings, with eight people in hospital at one point. Five ended up in intensive care and one died.
Deputy Chief Health Officer Clare Looker is urging Victorians not to pick or eat wild mushrooms this autumn.
"It is very difficult to distinguish between poisonous and edible wild mushrooms, so people are advised to only consume commercially bought mushrooms," she said.
She asked anyone who suspected they have eaten a poisonous mushroom to seek help immediately and not wait for symptoms to appear.
Death cap mushrooms are the most dangerous species and are typically found near oak trees.
They have a large yellow-green or olive-brown cap and can cause stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, organ failure and even death within 48 hours.
Yellow staining mushrooms are the most common cause of fungi poisoning in Victoria and look very similar to supermarket-bought field mushrooms.
They grow in lawns and gardens, and the severity of symptoms, once consumed, depends on how much of the mushroom is ingested.
Australian Wild Mushrooms picker Richard Ford, who has been foraging for 30 years, told the Courier said anybody deciding to forage should do extensive research and be 110 certain they were not poisonous mushrooms.
"You don't get two chances," he told The Courier about the dangers of Autumn foraging. "If you're going to pick your own mushrooms, you need to learn in some way so you can be certain what mushroom you are picking and eating, and I do mean certain."
"The idea of randomly trying them like a lot of people are doing these days is absolutely stupid," he said alst year following the spate of poisonings.
"People have lost any common sense when it comes to how to gather food because we don't do it - you don't shove any berry in your mouth and you don't shove any old mushroom in your mouth."
Wild mushrooms can also be lethal for pets.
