An enormous government building has set a trend for its pocket of the CBD, with developers planning a "companion" $10 million multi-storey office block directly opposite.
If approved, the six-storey building would be at 222 Mair Street, Ballarat Central - currently a private car park across the road from the state government's controversial $50 million GovHub.
According to concept images submitted to the City of Ballarat, the building would have a similar contemporary design to the five-storey GovHub, which opened in 2021.
The external facade would be Krause Bricks and brick tiles manufactured from Stawell, with recessed or 'punched in' windows clad in metal.
The building would incorporate open-plan office spaces, as well as a ground level "front of house" with a flexible layout allowing for commercial uses such as retail or food and drink premises.
Staff would have access to 10 bike parks, but no onsite car parking is proposed as part of the development.
The planning application notes "there is no reasonable opportunity for staff using a car to park all day in the area" but that the location has a 'very walkable' walk score, excellent access to public transport and a number of alternative means of travel emerging including share car arrangements and electric scooters.
The building is proposed to be articulated in two forms: the northern section adjacent to Hancocks Lane at a height of 26.8 metres and the southern section fronting Mair Street dropping to 23 metres.
The planning application states environmental sustainable design has formed a key element of the proposal with a range of construction and service elements incorporated into the design, including a 10kW PV solar cell system.
The 367 square-metre site is zoned Commercial 1 and is covered by Heritage Overlay 171- (Lydiard Street Heritage Precinct).
BETTER UTILISED CBD SPACE OR ANOTHER EYESORE? Have your say at the bottom of the story.
Ballarat's CBD Strategy identifies the site as a key corridor for office growth and development where buildings up to four storeys are encouraged.
The proposed building's six-storey height is considered "appropriate due to the site context" including the "larger built form of GovHub".
"Since the CBD Strategy was written this area of Mair Street has experienced substantial change, notably with the development of the GovHub which has altered the height of the built form in this location," the proposal states.
"The proposed office building will act as a companion building to the GovHub.
"The two buildings will form a gateway on Armstrong Street, giving emphasis to this prominent intersection within the commercial precinct."
A Heritage Impact Statement notes the proposal will result in a noticeable change in scale to the double-storey buildings to the east of the site.
Proponents argue it is "sympathetic" to these buildings through design elements including its brick facade.
"Given the ... design detail and context of the surrounds the HIS concludes that the subject site is able to accommodate a contemporary development of the scale proposed without adversely affecting the significance of the Lydiard Street Heritage Precinct and presents a considered and balance outcome," the documents state.
Several planning permits have been issued for the site previously but not acted on, including a five-storey mixed use building in 2016 and a food and drink premises in 2017.
The application to council follows several other multi-storey CBD development proposals, including a six-storey hotel on Doveton Street.
GovHub has attracted criticism for failing to deliver on a promise to "revitalise" retail trade in the surrounding area, with its office spaces for up to 1000 people reportedly largely unused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.