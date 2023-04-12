The Courier
Ballarat development: new six-storey office block planned for Mair Street car park opposite the GovHub

By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 13 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 9:43am
A new office block, pictured right, is planned to 'complement' the exiting GovHub, pictured left.
An enormous government building has set a trend for its pocket of the CBD, with developers planning a "companion" $10 million multi-storey office block directly opposite.

