Nature Notes: Tawny Frogmouth spotted around Lake Wendouree

By Roger Thomas
April 15 2023 - 11:00am
A lone Tawny Frogmouth chose this willow tree, very close to the main walking path, as its habitat for a day. Picture by May Thomas
A tawny frogmouth at Lake Wendouree is a recent surprise.

