A tawny frogmouth at Lake Wendouree is a recent surprise.
Although tawny frogmouths have been known in the nearby North Gardens Wetlands for several years, their appearance on the other side of Wendouree Parade is almost unknown.
The recent sighting was in a willow tree, less than three metres up, only a couple of metres from the main walking and jogging path.
A thousand or more people would have passed close to it last Monday, but it showed little concern as they did so.
Most of the time it was in a relaxed posture, but it stiffened to some degree if it became concerned at the attention it was getting. There was just a hint of "tawny" colour on its shoulder.
Autumn reports of the North Gardens frogmouths are rare, with the birds seemingly shifting to another site for the winter. We have no idea where they go. However, there is obviously at least one bird remaining.
On the other side of the road, superb fairy-wrens are hopping on top of the thick duckweed in one of the ponds in the North Gardens wetlands. The duckweed (Azolla) is so thick that it can readily support the ten-gram weight of a wren. Dusky moorhens and other swimming birds are struggling to push along through it, and Australasian grebes have left that pond for more open parts.
A recent rare North Gardens sighting was a white form of the grey goshawk, looking at first glance like a corella or cockatoo.
An interesting recent plant discovery along the Upper Yarrowee River at Brown Hill is the Australian gipsywort, a multi stemmed, one metre tall plant in the mint family.
It looks rather weedy, with bright green tender growth and sprawling lanky, mostly upright stems. However, it is a true native here, although rather a rare one in the Ballarat district.
There are also reports from Gong Gong Reservoir, Pincott's Reservoir and St George's Lake. It seems to like waterside habitats, such as creeks, lakes and swamps that seldom dry out. It is more numerous in eastern Victoria, and scarcer and more scattered in the west.
Australian gipsywort (Lycopus australis) is a perennial with tiny white summer flowers hugging the joints of the leaves and stem; they were finishing earlier this month. The Yarrowee plant had suckering stems and was about two-metres wide.
Like others in the mint family, gipsywort has square stems and opposite leaves, but its leaves are not aromatic, with only a slight celery smell.
The "original" gipsywort in Europe is rather similar. It was once used by herbalists for its black dye as well as its medicinal properties.
We have been enjoying having an eastern spinebill on our fuchsias. We don't normally see these birds in our garden. How common are they in Ballarat? C.G., Ballarat. The eastern spinebill is moderately common in Ballarat, but it is a seasonal visitor rather than a resident. Its presence depends on the availability of suitable plants, with visits coinciding with the flowering of favoured shrubs. As well as fuchsias, eastern spinebills are attracted to many species of sages and natives such as bottlebrush, grevillea, banksia, correa and kangaroo paw.
Thoughtful planting can attract the eastern spinebill for a longer period over the year, although this depends to some extent on other suitable shrubs also growing in the neighbourhood. Correas and banksias will be used by spinebills once the fuchsias finish. Not every type of fuchsia will attract spinebills and other honeyeaters.
