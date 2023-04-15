We have been enjoying having an eastern spinebill on our fuchsias. We don't normally see these birds in our garden. How common are they in Ballarat? C.G., Ballarat. The eastern spinebill is moderately common in Ballarat, but it is a seasonal visitor rather than a resident. Its presence depends on the availability of suitable plants, with visits coinciding with the flowering of favoured shrubs. As well as fuchsias, eastern spinebills are attracted to many species of sages and natives such as bottlebrush, grevillea, banksia, correa and kangaroo paw.