A STRING of children's playgrounds across the city will become shadier and more play-friendly according to newly released tender documents.
City of Ballarat has give playgrounds in focus for this redevelopment process, including three in Alfredton (Horsham Crescent, Cutherbert's Road and Vale Street), Hearn Road Reserve in Brown Hill and College Street Reserve in Wendouree.
The College Street and Cuthbert's Road Reserve playgrounds look set for complete overhauls with new equipment to be installed.
College Street Reserve with have a new, bigger play unit, swings and spinner and new picnic shelter nearby.
Cuthbert's Road Reserve, with the playground close to the park's Parkview Drive side, with have a new climbing structure, swing and spinner. There are also plans for multisport goals, such as Australian Rules and soccer, in the middle of the reserve.
Alfredton's Horsham Crescent Reserve will retain open green space to allow for kicking a ball about and with the potential for a goal post and nets. There are also plans for a wide concrete path to better access the playground and seating.
Proposed concrete paths also aim to better link access to the Hearn Road Reserve.
More trees and garden beds are a key feature across all five playgrounds, as are seats with armrests and a back next to space for a wheelchair.
Upgrades are expected to be finished from mid to late this year, depending on availability of contractors.
This follows a high degree of community support for the changes in the City's small parks improvement plan.
IN OTHER NEWS
A further five playground parks remain undergoing community design revisions. These parks are at Inkerman Gully Reserve in Ballarat North, Glenvale Road Reserve in Mount Clear, Peel Street Park in Black Hill, Webb Avenue Reserve in Ballarat East and Shaw Avenue Reserve in Wendouree.
All are scheduled to be upgraded within the next financial year.
