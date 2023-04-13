Clunes welcomes back Matt Wrigley, who will bolster its big man stocks after taking last year off.

Second-year coach Luke Davidson can see real progress in the list he is building at the Magpies. He has no specific targets other than to keep improving and see where that takes them in 2023 - hopefully within touch of finals.​

Clunes coach Luke Davidson says for the first time since he arrived at the club it has been able to value add to its list in the off-season.

"We've always had to focus on covering losses," said Davidson, who has been with the Magpies since 2018.

"For the first time we've actually been able to top up - build on what we already have and improve our player stocks.

"Hopefully it translates into better results."

Clunes finished 12th with five wins last year, but its record could have been so much better.

In games decided by less than 18 points, the Magpies won three and lost five.

"If we can swing a few of those results around we'll be able to close in on the seven or eight wins needed to press for finals," Davidson said.

"With the depth we've added, hopefully that comes from running out games stronger and also means being more competitive against top-end talent - teams last year we couldn't keep in touch with."

Davidson said Clunes would line up physically bigger this year, with Matt Wrigley returning after a year off and able to slot into centre half back, the late recruitment of ruckman Matthew Kasparian and return of best and fairest Mark Paramonov.

For the first time we've actually been able to top up (our list)."

He said the Magpies would have greater ability to rotate players through various roles.

"We don't have any specific objectives for the season.

"Our main goal is to improve. We just want to get better.

"We're young so hopefully that improvement can come quickly."

Darcy Coon is set to strip fitter and provide some extra spark for the Magpies, especially in attack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

As well as a pleasing recruiting outcome, Clunes is also upbeat about the continued emergence of some younger talent from within.

Jasper Chatham fits into this category.

He first had a taste of senior in 2019 as an under-18, and over the past two seasons has built on that.

"He's super fit. He's a skilled winger who can run all day and has grown in confidence," Davidson said.

The coach is also looking for big things from Brandyn Davidson and Darcy Coon.

Davidson returned from a break last season, crossing from the Ballarat Swans.

"He's fit and tough and will improve with last year's experience."

Darcy Coon is another to watch, the coach says has worked on his fitness and could go to the next step in attack.

MY SAY

The Magpies have recruited well and coach Luke Davidson will have much more to work with.

Although their ladder position might not suggest it, Clunes did make up considerable ground last year.

Competitive is not a term many coaches like - they want more than that - but it certainly described Clunes.

They were not too far away in many games, but did not have numbers to go that extra yard and turn promising performances into premiership points.

It is not necessarily going to be any easier, but the Magpies will line up with a bigger physical presence and extra power through the midfield.

Having Sydney Swans VFL captain Will Collis nominate Clunes as his home club was a massive off-season boost - even though they might not get to see much of him

PREDICTION

With the standard of the competition set to rise, Clunes is going to improve.

However, will that convert into more wins and a higher place on the ladder.

The Magpies are up and about, but climbing out of the mid-table ranks is not going to be easy.

FACT FILE

COACH: Luke Davidson (non-playing) 2nd year

2022: 12th

5 wins, 11 losses

Best and fairest: Josh Thompson

Leading goalkicker: John Fazio 46

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Zane Bedford (SMW Rovers)

Will Collis (Sydney Swans VFL - home club)

Kyle Downs (Maryborough)

Matthew Kasparian (Modewarre)

Mark Paramonov (North Geelong - returning)

Dion Robertson (Modewarre)

John Simson (Old Geelong)

Matt Wrigley (returning)

LOSSES

Dominic Makur (Newbridge)

2022 FIXTURE

R1 - Creswick (h)

R2 - Ballan (a)

R3 - Daylesford (h)

R4 - Dunnstown (a)

R5 - Learmonth (a)

R6 - Waubra (a)

R7 - Newlyn (h)

R8 - Buninyong (a)

R9 - Gordon (h)

R10 - Hepburn (a)

R11 - bye

R12 - Skipton (h)

R13 - Rokewood-Corindhap (a)

R14 - Springbank (h)

R15 - Beaufort (a)

R16 - Bungaree (h)

R17 - Carngham-Linton (a)

FLASHBACK

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

45-J Thompson

35-N Clarke

26-R Thompson

16-J Fazio

12-A Riches

11-C Newton

10-D Fazio

10-J Robertson

8-A Bowd

7-B Davidson

6-D Makur

3-N Wrigley

3-C Wrigley

2-J Thomas

2-T Nunn

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

8-Damian Fazio

8-Josh Thompson

5-John Fazio

5-Ryan Thompson

4-Nicholas Clarke

3-Dominic Makur

1-Dylan Bulluss

1-Jordan Thomas

1-Nicholas Wrigley

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.