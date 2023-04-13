The Courier
CHFL 2023 preview: Clunes | coach's comments, player movements

By David Brehaut
April 13 2023
Clunes welcomes back Matt Wrigley, who will bolster its big man stocks after taking last year off.
Second-year coach Luke Davidson can see real progress in the list he is building at the Magpies. He has no specific targets other than to keep improving and see where that takes them in 2023 - hopefully within touch of finals.​

Clunes coach Luke Davidson says for the first time since he arrived at the club it has been able to value add to its list in the off-season.

