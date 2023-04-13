Trucks normally housed with Ballarat's State Emergency Service unit have been temporarily relocated to others as the agency battles a backlog of vehicle fault checks.
An SES spokesperson said the Lismore and Maryborough units were both waiting for their heavy rescue trucks to return - and were using medium-sized replacements in the meantime.
The Ararat, Horsham, Castlemaine, Terang, Mortlake and Warrnambool units were in the same boat.
"In 2022 a suspected manufacturing and design flaw was identified on some of the fleet of heavy rescue trucks," the spokesperson said.
"With support from the national regulator, a rectification and return-to-service program is now in progress - with 14 back in service."
The SES could not confirm how many heavy trucks were still out of action, but Nine newspapers reported there were about 70 statewide - representing 90 per cent of the heavy fleet.
"Further trucks are returning each and every week," the SES spokesperson said.
"And the VICSES fleet can be moved around the state to minimise any impact to service delivery."
Moorabool is one of the worst areas in Western Victoria for the number of speeding offences and accidents - but appears to be out of trouble, with its SES heavy rescue truck back in action at Bacchus Marsh.
According to the unit's social media, the truck was missing from the unit for several months and was returned in late March.
Another in Bendigo has been returned, while the agency said one in Warrnambool was due to get back on the road before the end of the month.
But the biggest trucks aren't the only ones that have had issues.
The SES compliance issues had been detected after inspections of some medium and light rescue vehicles.
According to a leaked memo, the hardware connecting the vehicle body to the chassis was reportedly not secure.
"As a result, eight medium rescue trucks returned to service last week and 22 remain temporarily out of service," the agency said.
"Ten are scheduled to return this week.
"VICSES is working with engineers along with the Department of Transport and Planning and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator in an attempt to return further medium rescue trucks to service."
The problem has hit almost every SES unit in South West and Central Victoria.
Kaniva and Camperdown are among the exceptions.
"While a number of units have been unaffected by these issues, VICSES has reallocated trucks from within other areas of its fleet to ensure ongoing maintenance capability and coverage, including road crash rescue services," the spokesperson said.
"The safety of our volunteers is paramount and won't be compromised under any circumstances.
."VICSES volunteers have been provided with regular updates on the ongoing issue."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
