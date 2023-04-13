The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Ballarat trucks rehomed while SES battles to get others fixed

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After waiting several months, Moorabool's SES unit got its heavy rescue truck back in late March. Others are still waiting. Picture supplied.
After waiting several months, Moorabool's SES unit got its heavy rescue truck back in late March. Others are still waiting. Picture supplied.

Trucks normally housed with Ballarat's State Emergency Service unit have been temporarily relocated to others as the agency battles a backlog of vehicle fault checks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.