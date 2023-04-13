Ballarat is pinning its hopes on next month's Heritage Festival to boost tourism as visitor numbers lag behind its regional counterparts.
According to Tourism Research Australia's National Visitor Survey results, the Ballarat region saw 2,083,000 day-trippers in the year ending December 2022.
It's a positive jump from the 1,417,000 in the same period in 2021, although less than the numbers seen in neighbouring areas Geelong-Bellarine and Bendigo-Loddon, with 4,081,000 and 3,120,000 day visitors to December 2022, respectively.
Survey results also show overnight trips to Ballarat clocked 803,000 to December 2022, compared to Geelong-Bellarine's 1,653,000 and 1,370,000 in Bendigo-Loddon.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the region's tourism sector was still recovering from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not yet recovered ... every event that we hold is important to our tourism recovery," he said.
"It's about bringing friends and relatives to Ballarat to stay for a couple of days. It's also about attracting visitors from other parts, whether that's from Melbourne, other parts of regional Victoria, or even interstate that will come out to our Heritage Festival - and Ballarat prides itself on being a heritage town."
About 20,000 people attended last year's Heritage Festival, and Cr Hudson said the 2023 event "hoped to build on that," with the City of Ballarat council spending $370,000 to put on the festival with an expected return of $1.1 million.
Sovereign Hill Museums Association chief executive Sara Quon echoed the mayor's sentiment that tourism in Ballarat was "recovering but not recovered," noting the park had seen about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic visitor numbers in the past year.
As international visitors return to Australia, numbers were tracking in "a positive direction", Ms Quon said.
"We're really conscious of events both at Sovereign Hill and across Ballarat as a key way to drive that intention to visit, converting to people actually hopping off the couch and coming in ... making sure that we've got a proactive schedule of events, that the industry is doing interesting things that draw attention, and then that the marketing of those [reaches] out to new and diverse audiences to make sure they know about all the wonderful things that are happening on the ground," she said.
"The nature of collaboration in Ballarat with the industry and council is really positive at the moment and everyone's really focused on working together to make sure that continued recovery is tracking well."
More than 50 events will take place as part of the Heritage Festival, running from May 19 to 28.
