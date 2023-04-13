Council will close Airport Road in Mitchell Park until at least June while Ballarat airport's runway construction continues.
Detours will be in place along Sunraysia Drive, McCartneys Road, Highfield Road, and Hopetoun Road from Saturday.
According to a City of Ballarat media release, residents and businesses have been informed about the closure, and regular flights will not be affected.
When the runway extension is complete, the main access route for the airport will be along an extended Liberator Drive, through the middle of the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
IN THE NEWS
This upgrade is being built by Development Victoria, not council.
The runway extension, partially funded by the federal government, will add another 555 metres to the tarmac and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.