Ballarat airport: Road closures for runway extension begin

Updated April 13 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Construction crews at work on the Ballarat airport runway construction on Thursday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Construction crews at work on the Ballarat airport runway construction on Thursday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Council will close Airport Road in Mitchell Park until at least June while Ballarat airport's runway construction continues.

