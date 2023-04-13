The Courier
City of Ballarat to open Eureka Swimming Pool for dogs

Updated April 13 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson with young Neville at the Eureka Pool. Picture contributed
Dogs will be allowed to swim at the Eureka Pool for one day only ahead of scheduled winter maintenance, with the City of Ballarat throwing the gates open next weekend.

