Dogs will be allowed to swim at the Eureka Pool for one day only ahead of scheduled winter maintenance, with the City of Ballarat throwing the gates open next weekend.
It'll be the first time an event of this kind is held in Ballarat, according to a council media release.
The pool will be open for two hours from 2pm on Sunday, April 23, marking the end of the pool season in the city.
The initiative, one of several organised by councils across Victoria, costs $5 per adult, and $4.20 per child - but dogs can enter free.
"(It's) another way to utilise our fantastic facilities like Eureka Pool in a diverse way and perhaps show people a venue they might not have visited before," mayor Des Hudson said in a statement.
There are rules involving remaining in control of dogs at all times, either by voice or hand, and not allowing dogs to worry or threaten any other person or animal.
Register online ahead of time.
